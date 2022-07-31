ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Myhighplains.com

AMA-CON Returns to Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a celebration of pop culture in Amarillo, and it’s back for the 2022 season. AMA-CON is happening August 6th and 7th at the Amarillo Civic Center with events happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., then Geek Prom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing elderly person located

Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2022 2-A-Days Road Trip : Amarillo High Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies will head into the 2022 season under new starting quarterback, Mason Graham. A young man that already seems comfortable stepping into his new leadership role. 2022 Amarillo High Sandies schedule (from Maxpreps): Fri, 8/26 7:00pm Midland Legacy MidlandAway • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/2 6:00pm Cleveland Rio Rancho, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dutch Bros to open east Amarillo location Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dutch Bros is set to open its newest location in Amarillo at 5 a.m. on Friday at 1600 Ross St, according to the business’s public relations team. Dutch Bros stated that it’s “stoked to continue to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Amarillo community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks.” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said the elderly man who went missing this morning has returned home and is safe. This morning, Amarillo Police Department had said 88-year-old Albert Willis Baker left his home on Duling Lane last night at around 9:30 p.m. He had been last seen on...
AMARILLO, TX
#First Presbyterian Church#Commerce#West Texas A M University#Christian
canyonnews.com

Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp

Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Pattersons welcome their first child

Scarlett Faith Patterson was born on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM in Amarillo at Northwest Texas Healthcare System to Robson and Yenifer Patterson. She was 8 lbs., 2 oz. and 20.5 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Marta Ramos and Pedro Perez. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Robin Patterson and Elissa Burkett. Great-grandparents include Carla Burkett, Debi Jeter, and Wanda and Gary Brooks.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 robberies occur within 1 hour in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East in east Amarillo. According to a news release, Amarillo Police received the first call around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. A […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger

VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
BORGER, TX

