Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
Know What Was The Biggest Earthquake In The Texas Panhandle?
It's not much of a secret that from time to time the Texas panhandle likes to rock and roll. There are several recorded instances of earthquakes happening in our neck of the woods. But do you know what was the biggest earthquake in the Texas panhandle?. We Just Passed The...
AMA-CON Returns to Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a celebration of pop culture in Amarillo, and it’s back for the 2022 season. AMA-CON is happening August 6th and 7th at the Amarillo Civic Center with events happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., then Geek Prom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Missing elderly person located
Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
2022 2-A-Days Road Trip : Amarillo High Sandies
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies will head into the 2022 season under new starting quarterback, Mason Graham. A young man that already seems comfortable stepping into his new leadership role. 2022 Amarillo High Sandies schedule (from Maxpreps): Fri, 8/26 7:00pm Midland Legacy MidlandAway • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/2 6:00pm Cleveland Rio Rancho, […]
Dutch Bros to open east Amarillo location Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dutch Bros is set to open its newest location in Amarillo at 5 a.m. on Friday at 1600 Ross St, according to the business’s public relations team. Dutch Bros stated that it’s “stoked to continue to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Amarillo community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks.” […]
‘It helps children not be quite as scared’: City of Borger hosts National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders across the country are connecting with their neighborhoods tonight for National Night Out. The nation-wide event was started by The National Association of Town Watch back in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August. Several different entities from law enforcement to fire...
When does school start? District dates and schedules on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in 2022? AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16 CANYON ISD – […]
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
Academy Sports to donate school shopping spree to local students
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Academy Sports + Outdoors announced that it will donate a $100 back-to-school shopping spree to seven local students with Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2. Academy added that the shopping spree aimed to “ensure students have the essentials they need ahead of the school […]
Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp
Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
First Baptist Church of Amarillo expanding youth center ‘The Loft’, giving more students safe space
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding its youth center not only to hold the growing student population but also give them a safe space to hangout. The nearly 40 million dollar, over 77 thousand square feet project will be nicknamed ‘The Loft’ that is being...
Pattersons welcome their first child
Scarlett Faith Patterson was born on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM in Amarillo at Northwest Texas Healthcare System to Robson and Yenifer Patterson. She was 8 lbs., 2 oz. and 20.5 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Marta Ramos and Pedro Perez. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Robin Patterson and Elissa Burkett. Great-grandparents include Carla Burkett, Debi Jeter, and Wanda and Gary Brooks.
Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
2 robberies occur within 1 hour in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East in east Amarillo. According to a news release, Amarillo Police received the first call around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. A […]
VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger
VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
