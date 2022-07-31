911 audio: Winter Haven man confesses to shooting, killing father

www.wtsp.com
WESH
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Max had helped track down a domestic violence suspect, identified as Earnest Borders, 57. A woman...
Suspect shot dead after he killed Lake Wales Police K-9
A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
Couple accused of murder, then trying to frame somebody before killing him too
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a couple connected to two homicides. Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, are both facing several charges including first-degree murder. Court documents accuse Garcia Avila of helping her boyfriend Negrete kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles. They are...
fox13news.com
Accused killers allegedly wanted to frame woman’s murdered ex-boyfriend because someone had ‘to take the fall'
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area couple accused of killing a relative for revenge allegedly planned to pin the murder on the woman’s ex-boyfriend who they are suspected of killing in a staged suicide. Daniel Negrete and his girlfriend, Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, appeared side by side Wednesday in...
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
Hillsborough deputies looking for bank robbery suspect
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.
'He was the tip of the spear': Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max was shot and killed by a 57-year-old man, who was subsequently fatally shot by officers, investigators said. The deadly saga began just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lake Wales.
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
'They're going to get caught': Citrus Park jewelry store owner recounts heist horror
CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Abi Bais said he barely slept the whole night after thieves took more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from his store. "It's a very bad setback," Bais, owner and founder of Diamond Galleria, said. "My heart hurt when people come and then they just try to steal from you."
‘I shot him’: Polk deputies release 911 call from son charged in dad’s death
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released 911 calls related to its investigation into a murder involving a Winter Haven man killing his own father Sunday morning.
New development to be revealed in 1983 cold case murder of Barbara Grams
TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is set to make an announcement on a "major development" in the cold case murder of a teen raped and murdered in the 1980s. The cold case investigation dates back to Aug. 18, 1983, when 19-year-old Barbara Grams was raped and...
Haines City Police Searching For Appliances Stolen From New Construction Home
HAINES CITY, Fla. – Haines City Police Department is seeking your help in locating appliances that were stolen from a home under construction. According to police, sometime between Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, an unidentified suspect(s) removed the pictured appliances from a
Manatee deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say went missing early Wednesday morning. Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was reportedly last seen at his home early Wednesday morning in the Trade Winds Mobile Home Park off of 14th Street in Bradenton. According to the...
Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator helps deliver a baby
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A new Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator was in for a surprise when he helped deliver a baby a day before he completed his training, according to a TikTok from the sheriff's office. Isaac Lavigne joined the agency six months ago before he was inducted...
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
Man fires gun into car with 2 children, Hernando deputies say
Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.
Polk County deputies search for hit-and-run suspect
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a suspect in a hit and run that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Winter Haven Sunday night.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Pennsylvania woman was found earlier this summer in the Tampa Bay region, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday. Authorities had been searching for Jasmine Forbes since February. They zeroed in on Florida after learning the 31-year-old woman had traveled there. On...
