Two rescued from overturned canoe in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were rescued after their canoe overturned on Pleasure Beach Sunday afternoon, police said.

Bridgeport police, fire, and marine units were dispatched to the water near Pleasure Beach Bridge and found two men holding onto the pilings of the bridge just after 10:45 a.m.

The men said their canoe was overturned by the wake of a passing power vessel while they were fishing.

Both were taken back to the dock safely by marine units and only superficial injuries were reported, police said.

