FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a rough day at the office and gets blasted on Twitter, he won't know about it. Or so he says. Wilson revealed Tuesday that he deleted all social media apps from his phone at the start of training camp to block out the noise. It's not a New York thing; he actually began the practice during his college days at BYU.

