ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bill Russell, NBA legend, 11-time champion with the Boston Celtics, Civil Rights activist, passes away at 88

By Bryan Lambert
whdh.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Lexington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Oscar Robertson will remember most about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Cincinnati Royals (today’s Sacramento Kings) and Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson was more than just a peer of legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell. They were co-conspirators in helping to give the NBA’s player’s union some teeth in ways that changed the landscape of the league forever. And they were friends for decades.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)

In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bailey Howell
Person
Jayson Tatum
NBC Sports Chicago

Scottie Pippen on Bill Russell: 'Epitome of a champion'

After news of Bill Russell's passing broke on Sunday, the NBA world is showing their appreciation for the basketball legend who inspired on and off the court. Following Michael Jordan's statement on Russell's legacy, Scottie Pippen took to social media to express his thoughts on Russell and what his triumphs meant to him.
NBA
Mic

Bill Russell is the true GOAT — on and off the court

The very first basketball game I watched featured Bill Russell. It was in March 1968, and Russell’s Celtics were facing Oscar Robertson’s Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) in a nationally televised match. I was new to basketball, but I wasn’t new to my Dad’s insistence that I see as many legendary athletes as possible. He probably already knew that his eight-year-old chess-obsessed, cello-playing son wasn’t going to emulate the magnificent athleticism of Willie Mays or Gale Sayers, but he wanted me to appreciate the intelligence and savvy that these men brought to competition. He wanted me to bring the same fire to my homework and school activities.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy