Major League Baseball's trade deadline has passed and several top-100 prospects that fantasy managers in dynasty formats were well aware of switched organizations (including the likes of Robert Hassell and Noelvi Marte, for example). Today, we look at some of the other prospects involved in trades that you may not know too much about, for they are not quite as publicized, but they may well matter to fantasy managers at some point this season -- and certainly in 2023 and beyond.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO