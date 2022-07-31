Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Celebrates Goku with New Cover Art

comicbook.com
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
epicstream.com
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero U.S. Rating Revealed
In just a few weeks, fans from all over the world will be able to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters. The highly-anticipated shonen movie featrures Goku, Piccolo, and the Z-Fighters fighting the newly-revived Red Ribbon Army to save the world, and if you're in the United States, you will be able to watch it in theaters next month!
ComicBook
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Creator Shares Intense Demon Slayer Tribute Art
Demon Slayer brought its second season to an end by killing a Hashira and retiring another. With the third season set to bring back the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, one prominent manga artist has given fans some surprising new fan art. The Flame Hashira Rengoku died as a result of the events of the Mugen Train but the artist behind Shikimori Not Just a Cutie has brought the member of the Demon Slayer Corps back from the dead in a dynamic new way.
epicstream.com
Chainsaw Man Anime Promises to Highlight Raw Energy of Tatsuki Fujimoto Manga
Chainsaw Man is one of the most highly anticipated anime this year but we still don't have a lot of details about the series. Nevertheless, MAPPA wants fans to look forward to the adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's action-packed manga and the producers are promising that the anime will do its best to depict the rawness of the source material.
ComicBook
Studio Ghibli Releases Stunning Princess Mononoke Jewelry Line
Studio Ghibli has certainly earned its place as one of the most legendary animation studios within the medium of anime over the years, with the animation house working on what is billed to be the final movie of director Hayao Miyazaki in How Do You Live? With dozens of movies to choose from, Princess Mononoke is set to make a comeback via a new jewelry line that will help bring some of the classic animals, characters, and objects back into the limelight in an original new way.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
People
'Fantastic Four' Alum Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian': 'More of the Same'
Jessica Alba thinks there is still work to be done for racial diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a cover interview for Glamour UK's July/August issue, the 41-year-old actress — who has been open in the past about her Latina roots — says she believes the superhero giant's films are "still quite Caucasian."
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Release Date, Trailer Revealed
Those looking forward to Dragon Ball: The Breakers were treated to a surprise announcement this week when Bandai Namco revealed not only the release date for the new game but a trailer and plans for a closed network test, too. The game will be out on October 14th, the publisher said, with the test set for early August to give people their first hands-on experience with the game. Pre-orders launched for the game as well for those who are already committed to the idea of an asymmetrical Dragon Ball survival game without having played it yet.
