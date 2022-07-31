ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With the Media Ahead of Fall Camp

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago

Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Josh Heupel met with the media moments ago to discuss his team heading into fall camp. He discussed goals heading into the season, expectations, the NCAA notice of allegations and more during the media session, which you can watch in the video above.

