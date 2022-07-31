Gangs Of Sherwood - What We Know So Far

www.svg.com
Dead By Daylight: Project W - What We Know So Far About The Resident Evil Collaboration
"Dead by Daylight" is no stranger to crossovers. The asymmetric horror title pits four survivors against a single killer in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The killer attempts to find and sacrifice the survivors to an eldritch being known as the Entity before they can repair the five generators that open the exit gates. Players get to choose which killer or survivor they control and the rosters are long, featuring 27 killers (such as The Dredge and Pinhead) and 29 survivors (like Ashley Williams and David King). While many of these are original characters created by Behavior Interactive, fans of the genre will recognize some from other famous horror franchises.
Fort Solis - What We Know So Far
In third-person sci-fi thriller "Fort Solis," players take on the role of Jack Leary, an engineer stationed at a mining facility on Mars. When Jack can't make contact with the other crew members following a routine alarm, he sets out to handle the issue on his own. He soon discovers the titular Fort Solis abandoned, kicking off a heart-pounding investigation into what happened to the employees.
Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Affogato - What We Know So Far
In indie RPG "Affogato," players step into the shoes of a sorceress and coffee shop owner acclimating to a new city. Thanks to her magical powers, Affogato can enter the minds of her patrons to help them with their internal struggles, strengthening the bonds between them in the process. Players must decide how to best allocate their time as they explore the 3D world of Arorua, forge friendships, and work to pay off their debt.
We Are OFK Release Date, Gameplay, And Trailer - What We Know So Far
What happens when you mix gaming with indie music? Well, indie title "We Are OFK" seems keen on finding out. Structured like a Hollywood biopic, "We Are OFK" follows the titular virtual indie pop band with particular focus put on keyboard player Itsumi Saito, who struggles with maintaining a balance between her personal life and her musical aspirations while living in Los Angeles. "We Are OFK" was unveiled to the world at the 2020 Game Awards with the virtual band releasing its debut single, "Follow/Unfollow," which received a mixed response on YouTube.
Apex Legends: Everything We Know About Vantage
Battle royales have rapidly grown into one of the most popular genres in the video game industry. The premise of these games is usually pretty simple: A player and a few of their friends are dropped into an arena to compete in a winner-take-all death match. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" would probably burn out pretty quickly if they were left in their original state forever, but studios keep these titles alive by consistently upgrading them with seasons of content that add new maps, skins, weapons and – most importantly – new playable characters.
Live A Live: How To Beat Bloodthirsty Samurai
"Live A Live," the remake of the popular RPG for the Nintendo Switch, has received solid reviews from critics and a positive response from fans. Part of this is due to the fact that the game is packed full of secrets to find and multiple endings to unlock across its seven chapters and end sequence. It will take you 20-30 hours to beat the game and find all the extras, but you can tackle the chapters in any order you choose. One chapter that may be giving gamers trouble is the challenging "Twilight of Edo Japan."
The Monkey Island Easter Egg You Missed In Hitman 3
Though "Hitman 3" had a rough launch, it still left a positive impression with critics. After developer and publisher IO Interactive got past the initial bumps in the road, it turned its focus to making more content for players to enjoy. The post-launch roadmap featured a wealth of "Hitman 3" – Year 2 plans, including the addition of the Ambrose Island location.
Today I Killed My Very First Bird review – a gangster’s life laid bare
In an atmospheric staging, with poetic dialogue, Jason Brownlee sketches the cruel twists of a violent and abusive London childhood
Collider
'The Proposition' Brutally Illustrates the Backwardness of Colonialism
"I will civilize this place," Ray Winstone's Captain Stanley declares twice in the opening minutes of 2005's The Proposition. The place he speaks of is a slice of Australian Outback, a pocket of a vast desert expanse relatively untouched by the expanding British Empire during the late 19th century in which director John Hillcoat's western takes place. But the former half of Winstone's declaration is not as easy to define as the latter. What does he mean by civilize? The irony of Captain Stanley's pursuit of "civilization" is that every value the British colonizers view as civil is just as prominent in those they've deemed savage as it is in their own kind, and every quality they view as evil runs just as rampant in their own system that they seek to impose. Not only is the enforcing of "civilization" a backwards concept, but it also leads to enough violence and bloodshed to place The Proposition amongst the most brutal films of the 21st century.
