Gangs Of Sherwood - What We Know So Far

"I will civilize this place," Ray Winstone's Captain Stanley declares twice in the opening minutes of 2005's The Proposition. The place he speaks of is a slice of Australian Outback, a pocket of a vast desert expanse relatively untouched by the expanding British Empire during the late 19th century in which director John Hillcoat's western takes place. But the former half of Winstone's declaration is not as easy to define as the latter. What does he mean by civilize? The irony of Captain Stanley's pursuit of "civilization" is that every value the British colonizers view as civil is just as prominent in those they've deemed savage as it is in their own kind, and every quality they view as evil runs just as rampant in their own system that they seek to impose. Not only is the enforcing of "civilization" a backwards concept, but it also leads to enough violence and bloodshed to place The Proposition amongst the most brutal films of the 21st century.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO