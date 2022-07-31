How to Install a Virtual Machine on Windows 11

www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
The 8 Most Powerful Computers in The World
We're used to seeing powerful computers in science fiction capable of processing massive amounts of data in a matter of seconds, machines so advanced they make modern personal computers look like toys in comparison. But unknown to many, today's supercomputers are already so powerful that they're blurring the line between...
The Windows Club
How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos
DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
Digital Trends
How to create a folder on your desktop
Your desktop, whether Windows or MacOS, is the handiest spot for the applications, files, and folders you use most. Maybe you’d like to organize your desktop icons by placing some in a folder. Or perhaps, you want to set up a folder for new files you plan to create for quick desktop access.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Add Search Tags to Files in Windows 11
Most users will enter keywords that match file titles to find images, documents, videos, and music on their Windows PCs. However, there is a different, more flexible way to search for files in Windows 11. You can instead add tags to files that will help you find them better. A...
makeuseof.com
How to Format Text in Google Forms
With Google Forms, you can enhance your form's usability through various text formatting options. You can bold, italicize, and underline your text, along with changing the font and text size. You can also add links, numbered lists, and bullet points. In this guide, we're going to show you everything you...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the GeForce Now Error Code 0x0000F004 on Windows
Nvidia GeForce Now is a fantastic and cost-effective way to get into cloud gaming, but many users are experiencing the 0X0000F004 error when they try to launch the cloud gaming service. There are a few reasons why this error appears, so let's break down the different causes and how to fix them.
technewstoday.com
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Reader Mode in Google Chrome and Firefox
Some websites are full of ads, graphics, videos, banners, and other superfluous clutter. We can only wish some website designers went to greater efforts to declutter the pages on their sites. Luckily, we don’t have to rely on web designers to strip off webpage clutter thanks to reader mode features in browsers.
Cult of Mac
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
makeuseof.com
APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared
Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the New Chromebook Linux Interface
If you recently upgraded your version of Chrome OS, you may have noticed something different when you launch the Linux environment in Chrome OS version 103 and higher. Here's how to use the new Chrome OS Linux interface. Starting a Terminal. If you're used to jumping straight to the shell...
makeuseof.com
How to Design and Create Strong 3D Printed Objects
FDM 3D printers are perfect for creating affordable prototypes and undertaking DIY projects at home. Despite this, many people run into the same problem when they are trying to make functional parts with a 3D printer: the strength of the finished product. But how can you make your 3D prints stronger? Let’s take a look at some of the key steps you can take at each stage of the printing process.
makeuseof.com
How to Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge on Desktop and Mobile
When visiting a website, do pop-up windows clutter the content? Do you find it distracting to see countless advertisements, offers, or spam messages in pop-ups every few seconds? If yes, don't fret!. In this article, we will show you how to enable Microsoft Edge's built-in pop-up blocker to get rid...
makeuseof.com
What Is the MoUSO Core Worker Process? How to Fix Its High CPU and RAM Usage
Did you notice the MoUSO Core Worker Process running in the Windows Task Manager? Has it raised alarm bells since it hasn't been seen before? Is it consuming too much RAM and CPU, which is causing concern? Would you like to disable it but aren't sure if it's safe?. No...
makeuseof.com
What Is Black-Box Penetration Testing and Why Should You Choose It?
Penetration testing is an integral part of every organization's security exercise. You might think a penetration test is a simple, straightforward process without any other subgroups, but this is not the case. There are actually three types of penetration tests, one of which is the black-box penetration test. So, what...
makeuseof.com
How to Create and Animate a Lower Third in Adobe After Effects
You’ve probably seen lower thirds on almost every YouTube video you’ve watched, those banners asking you to subscribe or follow their socials, or adding in fun facts about the video. Lower thirds are easy to create and it adds an air of professionalism to any video when done...
makeuseof.com
How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained
The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Edge Clarity Boost In Windows
Microsoft Edge's Clarity Boost feature is designed to enhance playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Edge. The feature helps enhance the graphical fidelity of the game stream, but not only is it exclusively on Edge, but it comes disabled by default. If you want to give it...
makeuseof.com
Broken Your Samsung Galaxy Screen? You Can Now Repair It (and Other Things) Yourself
Samsung and iFixit have teamed up to launch a self-repair program that will enable you to order the parts and tools needed to fix your Samsung Galaxy phone at home. The program has begun in the US, enabling you to repair your screen, back cover, and charging port, with more options on their way soon.
Comments / 0