Tennessee State

Tennessee Attorney General not seeking another term, Biden nominates 3 attorneys

localmemphis.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 5

Pamela Krosp Gannon
3d ago

If Biden nominated them they must be radical democrats that are automatically biased against everything and everyone conservative or voice an opinion different from the democratic master plan!

Reply
2
Joe Stallard
3d ago

Surely Tennesseans are smarter than that, After all the democrats have put us through. I’m hoping you will all vote Republican. Surely you don’t want to go through the same thing for Two more years?

Reply
2
localmemphis.com

Election officials reject Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot title

ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday afternoon, the state Board of Election Commissioners denied the certification for the recreational marijuana ballot title proposal. The proposal was denied due to concerns that Responsible Growth Arkansas did not have sufficient background checks for dispensary owners or limits on THC. "It could be...
ARKANSAS STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Blackburn: Biden should learn from Tennessee’s leaders

Just over one year ago, the Biden administration promised inflation would be temporary. Since then, Joe Biden’s spending has sent our economy into a downward spiral, with inflation reaching a four-decade high of 9.1%. While the White House continues to deny responsibility, Tennessee families have had to get creative to make ends meet between paychecks.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Democratic Party employees are unionizing

Tennessee is not the easiest place to be a labor organizer. The state’s most powerful people, like Gov. Bill Lee, actively lobby against union drives. Tennessee teachers were stripped of collective bargaining power more than a decade ago. And in November, Tennessee voters will decide whether to add “right to work” language — provisions that undermine union power by allowing workers to benefit from collective bargaining without paying dues, which has been state law for decades — to the state constitution.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee attorney general files lawsuit against Walgreens for role in opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court claiming the company violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and created a public nuisance by contributing to opioid abuse. According to a release from the attorney general’s office, the lawsuit claims Walgreens has failed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
TENNESSEE STATE
boropulse.com

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, BBB Encouraging Businesses to Host Apprenticeships to Train and Educate Workforce

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky recently partnered with the state of Tennessee to build up an apprenticeship program for various businesses throughout the state. The program helps companies attract and retain employees. “The apprenticeship program is part of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation

Walgreens’ pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had  been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as two-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed […] The post Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Break
Politics
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE

