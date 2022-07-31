Town rights commission cofounder dies at 66

www.yourarlington.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
YourArlington
Boston Women's Market to return Aug. 13 to Arlington Center
Boston Women's Market is scheduled to return to Arlington from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Whittemore Park in Arlington Center. This family-friendly event is set to feature 15 women-owned small businesses. They include local makers and artists selling products such as handmade jewelry and various forms of artwork.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Suit: Police chasing white suspect in Arlington wrongly arrest Black man
ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday.
YourArlington
Dallin sign, Belknap St. permit approved
The Arlington Redevelopment Board on Monday, July 25, approved a permit for a new sign for the Cyrus Dallin Museum, at 611 Mass. Ave., also the location of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. The vote was 5-0. After lengthy discussion in a second hearing about the issue, the board also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
YourArlington
$270k from MassDOT to aid Chestnut St., bus lanes
Two Arlington projects are being funded through its Shared Streets and Spaces Program -- the Chestnut Street project and the Mass. Ave. outbound bus lane in East Arlington. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the town is to receive $143,910 in construction funding for the Chestnut Street project, where resident Ann B. Desrosiers was struck and fatally injured on Dec. 31, 2019.
Christian flag to be raised at Boston City Hall Plaza Wednesday after Supreme Court First Amendment case
A Christian flag will be raised at Boston City Hall on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Boston violated free speech rights when it refused to fly the group’s flag. Boston refused to let Camp Constitution, a New Hampshire-based Christian organization, hoist its flag in front of the...
whdh.com
Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
RELATED PEOPLE
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
NECN
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
Fire destroys part of recently purchased home in Medfield
MEDFIELD, Mass. — A fire destroyed part of recently purchased home in Medfield on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Curtis Drive found flames shooting from what appeared to be an attached garage. Video from the scene showed the garage engulfed in flames and...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 3 – Beverly Homecoming Lobster Festival is Today – Hamilton Car Fatality – Lynnfield Improvements – Photos – Sports
Weather – Heading to the 80s today. the heat heat heat is back on for Thursday and Friday. City of Lynn Fire Department – Due to the ongoing heat and the temperatures, August 4 (Thursday) 2-4pm at Keaney Park, we will be setting up a cooling water station for all to use. Take time to beat the heat and cool off!
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
WCVB
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path
MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
Comments / 0