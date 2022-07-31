Blackhawks Making Same Rebuilding Mistakes As Sabres Did

thehockeywriters.com
NHL
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Need Another Big Season From Stephenson
The 2021-22 campaign was not a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights as they missed the postseason for the first time in their brief history. There were more injuries than highlights, as three of their offensive stars – Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone – all played fewer than 40 games.
The Hockey Writers
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 2022-23 Lineup Boosted By Summer Arrivals
It’s no secret that Ottawa Senators general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion’s stock has risen dramatically this summer. Since acquiring Claude Giroux and winning the Matt Murray trade, the temperature radiating from his hot seat has cooled. For the first time in a while, he isn’t the NHL’s most under siege GM. His reputation has rebounded since the start of the offseason, reflecting the quality surge on Ottawa’s roster.
USA Hockey trims World Junior roster
With the 2022 World Juniors now less than two weeks away, hockey federations are in the process of trimming down or setting their rosters for the tournament. USA Hockey is the latest to do so, officially announcing that their current roster for the upcoming tournament is as follows:. Goaltenders. Remington...
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
In any season, there are always going to be players that are going to be heavily scrutinized. With the Toronto Maple Leafs, that scrutiny is even more magnified given the fan base and attention from the mainstream media. Even though there have been bright spots in a player’s career, it’s...
The Hockey Writers
3 Flyers Who Need to Step Up in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers must have a big bounce-back season in 2022-23 to avoid a rebuild. They didn’t help the situation at forward but added reinforcements on the back-end. Overall, the 2021-22 season was a disaster with injuries piled up from the start and tons of prospects coming through to gain some NHL experience.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Next Number Retired Needs to Be John MacLean
On Friday, the New York Islanders hired John MacLean as an assistant coach. He has a long history with general manager Lou Lamoriello; in 1983, he was drafted by Lamoriello, who was GM of the New Jersey Devils. The man called “Johnny Mac” put up 701 points in 934 games in red and black.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks News & Rumors: Marleau, Wilson, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will be retired this upcoming February. Meanwhile, long-time general manager (GM) Doug Wilson will have a banner lifted to the rafters this October. In other news, Nikolai Knyzhov is expected to be ready to go...
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
Yardbarker
2022 Toronto Marlies Offseason Player Tracker
On the surface, the Toronto Marlies’ 2021-2022 season was a letdown. After eight consecutive playoff berths, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate didn’t reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Marlies didn’t have the veteran firepower — or rather, ‘AAAA’ skaters — that they had in years past. Toronto’s prospects didn’t generate all that much excitement either, with the exception of Nick Robertson (16G+12A in 28 GP).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Kyle Dubas’ Evolving Strategy
Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas has taken plenty of flack from fans and some media about his supposed tactic of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The question is, has he been repeating the same mistakes, or has his philosophy adapted...
The Hockey Writers
Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23
By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s 4 Best Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
As a team perennially pressed against the cap ceiling, the Tampa Bay Lightning have developed a reputation as a team that can get creative in order to retain their most important core players. This has included aggressively shedding salary, using draft picks to encourage teams to take on additional salary in trades, pulling unexpected starting gems from minor deals, and even skirting the line of the long-time injury reserve rule.
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Waivers, Douglas, Matthews & Rielly
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the pattern the Maple Leafs have fallen into by losing its depth players just before the season starts. I wonder what players I’ve been writing about recently simply won’t be with the organization when the start of the season rolls around.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share a rumor that there’s interest in Jesse Puljujärvi from the Edmonton Oilers. Second, I’ll accept a suggestion from THW regular reader (nor) to make a note about the team’s goaltending. Third, I’ll...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
The Hockey Writers
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Ruff, Severson, Advice & More
I am extremely excited to share my first edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss head coach Lindy Ruff, the goaltending tandem, and my advice for someone hoping to break into sports media.
