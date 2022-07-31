Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

wpde.com
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Deputies investigating Robeson County shooting on Wilcox Road
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road to reports of a shot subject Wednesday around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, the sheriff's office said. The investigators...
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in theft of Caterpillar
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. Conway Police Department responded to a construction site on August 1 for a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was stolen. The equipment was stolen on the morning of July 31, 2022.
No arrest made after hours-long standoff, 2 schools lockdown in Marion County: Police
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents said students have been released after Johnakin Middle and Marion High Schools were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown came following police activity in the area of Euclid Street, according to officials. Police were surrounding a house on Euclid Street with a subject...
Hartsville police officer saves fellow brother in blue poisoned by fentanyl
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville police sergeant is alive today, thanks to the swift actions of a fellow officer after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. Sgt. Riley Free and Cpl. Marqus Personette were taking a suspect into custody on Saturday in a parking lot when they discovered a white substance. The suspect claimed it was cocaine.
North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded
The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
NMB Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies, attorneys say 'violence was preventable'
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting at a North Myrtle Beach restaurant last Thursday has died, according to a statement from the family and attorneys. According to the statement, Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot by a coworker at the Nacho Hippo restaurant and died due to injuries on Sunday. Horry County coroner Darris G Fowler said an autopsy was ordered and is scheduled for later this week and the death is considered a homicide.
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complained about the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. However, the school posted an updated set of rules...
Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Florence County deputies name Timmonsville man charged with hitting deputy’s vehicle before leading chase that led to crash
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Timmonsville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he hit a deputy’s vehicle while trying to run away, led deputies on a chase and then wrecked a stolen vehicle. Jacob Alan Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under a suspended license and […]
Hartsville sergeant saved by fellow officer from fentanyl poisoning
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The quick thinking of a Hartsville officer saved the life of a sergeant after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. The Hartsville Police Dept. said Cpl. Marqus Personette and Sgt. Riley Free were in the process of taking a suspect into custody on July 30 when they discovered a white powder in their car. The suspect claimed the powder was cocaine.
Bond hearing held in Florence County for murder suspect Semori McKnight
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday morning in Florence County for a man charged in a 2020 murder. Semori McKnight is charged with murder in the March 25, 2020, killing of Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville. The hearing ended without a decision by the judge. Count on New13 for […]
City of Florence begins project to tear down blighted, abandoned homes in neighborhoods
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Abandoned homes that plagued Florence neighborhoods are coming down. The city of Florence will use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to tear down abandoned homes with the goal of reducing crimes, promoting health and safety, and beautifying the neighborhoods. The first set of...
Conway police searching for person of interest in card fraud
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police need help to identify a person of interest possibly connected to card fraud. The Conway Police Dept. said they opened an investigation into financial transaction card fraud cases at the Bank of America ATM located on Church Street. The offenses happened on Jan...
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
South Carolina appeals court upholds conviction for Horry County man who beat another to death with a bat while yelling racial slurs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals released a decision Wednesday upholding a 58-year-old Horry County man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction. James Richard Rosenbaum was indicted in 2016 for killing Roy Davis, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Rosenbaum’s house while Rosenbaum yelled racial slurs at him. Rosenbaum […]
Florence police: Missing 58-year-old man found
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found, police said. Police began looking for Robert Cherry, 58, after he disappeared about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police.
Conway Police Department hosts the annual National Night Out event
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event Tuesday at the Smith-Jones Community Center. Officers from Conway and deputies from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office participated. The family-focused event aimed at growing the relationship between law enforcement and the community featured free food, drinks and music, and activities […]
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
