ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Deputies investigating Robeson County shooting on Wilcox Road

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road to reports of a shot subject Wednesday around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, the sheriff's office said. The investigators...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in theft of Caterpillar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. Conway Police Department responded to a construction site on August 1 for a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was stolen. The equipment was stolen on the morning of July 31, 2022.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Galivants Ferry, SC
WMBF

Hartsville police officer saves fellow brother in blue poisoned by fentanyl

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville police sergeant is alive today, thanks to the swift actions of a fellow officer after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. Sgt. Riley Free and Cpl. Marqus Personette were taking a suspect into custody on Saturday in a parking lot when they discovered a white substance. The suspect claimed it was cocaine.
HARTSVILLE, SC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded

The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

NMB Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies, attorneys say 'violence was preventable'

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting at a North Myrtle Beach restaurant last Thursday has died, according to a statement from the family and attorneys. According to the statement, Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot by a coworker at the Nacho Hippo restaurant and died due to injuries on Sunday. Horry County coroner Darris G Fowler said an autopsy was ordered and is scheduled for later this week and the death is considered a homicide.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Squad#Community
WMBF

Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies name Timmonsville man charged with hitting deputy’s vehicle before leading chase that led to crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Timmonsville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he hit a deputy’s vehicle while trying to run away, led deputies on a chase and then wrecked a stolen vehicle. Jacob Alan Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under a suspended license and […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Hartsville sergeant saved by fellow officer from fentanyl poisoning

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The quick thinking of a Hartsville officer saved the life of a sergeant after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. The Hartsville Police Dept. said Cpl. Marqus Personette and Sgt. Riley Free were in the process of taking a suspect into custody on July 30 when they discovered a white powder in their car. The suspect claimed the powder was cocaine.
HARTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Conway police searching for person of interest in card fraud

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police need help to identify a person of interest possibly connected to card fraud. The Conway Police Dept. said they opened an investigation into financial transaction card fraud cases at the Bank of America ATM located on Church Street. The offenses happened on Jan...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina appeals court upholds conviction for Horry County man who beat another to death with a bat while yelling racial slurs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals released a decision Wednesday upholding a 58-year-old Horry County man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction. James Richard Rosenbaum was indicted in 2016 for killing Roy Davis, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Rosenbaum’s house while Rosenbaum yelled racial slurs at him. Rosenbaum […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police: Missing 58-year-old man found

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found, police said. Police began looking for Robert Cherry, 58, after he disappeared about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Conway Police Department hosts the annual National Night Out event

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event Tuesday at the Smith-Jones Community Center. Officers from Conway and deputies from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office participated. The family-focused event aimed at growing the relationship between law enforcement and the community featured free food, drinks and music, and activities […]
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy