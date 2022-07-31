Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 3, 2022
Red Stick Bowl announces new future home, sponsor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
LSU Police to conduct active threat trainings on campus
Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Higher fines for speeding in effect on Atchafalaya Basin; signs, radars and cameras up next
BR roofing company facing $249K fine after worker death, OSHA says
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Join the walk to end violence, murder, trafficking of women of color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond
On hot air balloon rides in Zachary, riders glimpse the Capital Region from above
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
House fire leaves 1 dead in Donaldsonville
Register for the 2022 Louisiana School Safety Summit
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0