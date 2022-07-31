CONCERT PREVIEW: The Eggmen at Egremont Barn Friday, August 5, 2022

theberkshireedge.com
An Exciting Night of Live Music in Great Barrington on Aug. 2 (photos)
The big one that many people were waiting for took place at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evening. That's right after missing last year's concert series due to scheduling conflicts, one of Berkshire County's hottest bands returned to Sounds of Summer on Aug. 2. Whiskey City was welcomed with open arms to a Great Barrington crowd of over 500.
BITS & BYTES: Mac-Haydn introduces new initiative & discount; FreshGrass anticipated; Bard Music Festival; FIRST Friday on Eagle Street; “The Tao of Judaism”
CHATHAM, N.Y. — The Mac-Haydn Theatre will introduce a “Pay What You Can” performance initiative and Mental Health Professionals discount for the upcoming regional premiere production of “Next to Normal.” The two initiatives are implemented in the spirit of community outreach and education. The Mac-Haydn...
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
BITS & BYTES: Chihuly exhibit opens; Gilbert workshop and concert; Moby-Dick inspired art; traditional Cambodian dance; free Jacob’s Garden tour; Becket Arts Center events
STOCKBRIDGE — A new exhibition by Dale Chihuly will open at Schantz Galleries in Stockbridge on August 6 and run through September 18. Chihuly is an American artist who revolutionized the studio glass movement and elevated perceptions of the glass medium. Schantz Galleries provides visitors with a uniquely intimate setting in which to experience Chihuly’s work. Guided by his background in interior design and architecture and interest in light, space, and form, Chihuly and his team designed a site-specific exhibition that works within the architecture of Schantz Galleries and showcases well-known series and large-scale installations.
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be show girls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
For $10m, a Berkshires retreat with a mid-century modern home, a bunkhouse, and an Airstream
This Berkshires estate offers an eclectic mix of housing to suit every taste, room to roam, and a pond fit for a president. Atwater, a 321-acre retreat at 14 Sullivan Road in Sandisfield, is on the market for $10,000,000 and set amid the scenic backdrop of the Berkshires and the pristine water views offered by the property’s own 33-acre Atwater Pond.
Norwin H. Rehm, 95, of West Stockbridge
Norwin H. Rehm, 95 of West Stockbridge died Monday August 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Norwin was born in Queens N.Y. on March 14, 1927 son of George H. and Helen (Yockel) Rehm. He was a graduate of Sayville High School. Norwin worked for many years as a foreman of Plant 3, Dept. 012 for Grumman Aerospace and retired as assistant plant manager in 1987. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and active in all church activities, he enjoyed boating and being on the water, working on cars, being outside and being in his garden and hunting with his son’s.
New cat-themed store opens in downtown Schenectady
The Spicy Purrito, a cat-themed shop, has opened at 34 Jay Street. Owner Tonya Hall expanded into the new storefront after growing a strong customer base at a space she leased inside The Schenectady Trading Company on Union Street.
Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News
Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
Enjoy Famous Cousins Maine Lobster at This Western Massachusetts Winery
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking...
Joseph H. Nolan, 92, of Lenox
Joseph H. Nolan, 92, Lenox native and resident, died early Sunday morning on July 3, 2022. Born April 5, 1930, the son of James and Ann Gallagher Nolan, he attended local schools and was a 1949 graduate of Lenox High School, where he met his wife of 70 years. He later attended Berkshire Business College, American International College in Springfield, and BCC.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
New Business Being Built on Wolf Road That’s Not a Restaurant!
It seems when we talk about a new business being built on Wolf Road in Colonie it's a new restaurant. Well, this time it's a business that has been in the Capital Region for a century and has outgrown its current location. It will be built between a bunch of restaurants on Wolf Road.
Local eateries closed due to extreme heat
It’s going to be a HOT one on Thursday! So hot that two local eateries will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in in Scotia will be closed due to possible extreme heat tomorrow. The local hot spot is hoping everyone can find a chilly spot to keep cool until they open again on Friday at 11am.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
