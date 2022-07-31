Summer Music Games of SWVA to host Drum Corps International competition in Salem

www.wfxrtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
wfxrtv.com
McDonald’s holding ‘drive-up’ hiring event for job seekers in Roanoke and NC
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — McDonald’s restaurants across North Carolina and southern Virginia are looking to hire over 14,000 employees with a “drive-up” hiring event next Tuesday. Officials from McDonald’s tell WFXR News the event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Parks and Rec celebrates playground revamping with ribbon cutting ceremony
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Department of Parks and Recreation (PLAY Roanoke) held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the completion of multiple revamped playgrounds in the Star City. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a ribbon cutting took place at the Garden City Park Playground to...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Museum of Art and History introduces new Black History Collection
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is hosting an open house event next week for the formal presentation of the new NRV Black History Collection of books and pamphlets. On Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the museum will be...
wfxrtv.com
Flock together with birding material at Botetourt County Libraries
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Libraries teamed up with the Roanoke Valley Bird Club to bring kids a closer look at those feathered friends. Those who visit the library can now check out the birding backpacks. These bags are filled with birding materials such as:. National...
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Deplorable living conditions were just the start of the unraveling of a Southwest Virginia football team. 10 News investigates the program’s connections with a community college and where it’s getting its funding. Why the players are blowing the whistle on the coach’s broken promises — the investigation continues...
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. football team shares tips for staying cool in hot weather
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — High temperatures are pushing plenty of people to escape into air conditioning, but one high school football team in Roanoke County is taking the heat as practices begin for the new season. The Northside High School Vikings have already started preparing for their first...
wfxrtv.com
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. extends Outdoor Refreshment Zone into September
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) has been extended until Sept. 25, meaning you can order an alcoholic drink from your favorite restaurant and take it with you while you explore the other eateries and boutiques in the Market Street area. The decision to...
WSLS
National D-Day Memorial to host ‘No Excuse Night’
BEDFORD, Va. – An annual event is coming back to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. On Monday, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation said that their annual event will be held on August 13. “No Excuse Night” is held to give people the opportunity to experience the Memorial after-hours,...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Hidden Valley Titans
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Hidden Valley had one of the hottest starts to the high school football season in 2021, winning the first six games of the season before eventually finishing with a 7-4 record. This year, a small group of seniors look to step up as leaders in a big way for the Titans.
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
WSLS
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC
Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
WSLS
New family-owned ice cream shop opens in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new family-owned ice cream shop is coming to Christiansburg, and this one has a unique twist. Poppy’s, an ice cream shop run by brothers Terry and Jeremy Williams is now open for business in Christiansburg. The brothers decided to take their shot at owning...
WSLS
Water-loving Amphitrite is looking for a family
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Meet Amphitrite: Potentially your new, water-loving bestie. Amphitrite is 4 and a half years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center for nearly 500 days, as of August 2. She’s a water-loving pitbull that’s spayed and would...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
