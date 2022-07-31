Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding

www.whas11.com
Related
WHAS 11
Volunteers sift through Appalshop's historical archives damaged in Kentucky flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Many families, neighbors and businesses in eastern Kentucky are working hard to salvage what they can after catastrophic floods devastated the region, including one special store in Whitesburg, Ky. Appalshop is a local media and film agency that has been around since 1969, and works to...
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky woman used vacuum cord to save her and her children
EASTERN KENTUCKY — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
quicksie983.com
Pigs Roaming in Vine Grove
Mayor Pam Ogden is trying to find the owners of a family of 9 pigs wandering around Vine Grove. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:55 — 13.6MB)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]
Last week parts of Eastern Kentucky faced one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the Bluegrass State. Many want to help but you need to read this first. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. There are over 3 million people under a flood...
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
WLWT 5
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
wymt.com
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
Supermarket News
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
bourboncountycitizen.com
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wpde.com
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
Comments / 0