ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding

WHAS 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
County
Floyd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Jeffersontown, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
City
Simpsonville, KY
Floyd County, KY
Lifestyle
wdrb.com

Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WBKR

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
KENTUCKY STATE
quicksie983.com

Pigs Roaming in Vine Grove

Mayor Pam Ogden is trying to find the owners of a family of 9 pigs wandering around Vine Grove. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:55 — 13.6MB)
VINE GROVE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Appalachia#Animals#The Humane Society
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Supermarket News

Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky

The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bourboncountycitizen.com

Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools

More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpde.com

Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding

(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy