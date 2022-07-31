NBA Legend and Boston Celtics Great Bill Russell Dead at 88

www.tmz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
Bill Russell Received Just One Scholarship Offer in High School
He attended San Francisco where he had one of the best freshman years in the school’s history.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral
Bronny James gets most of the headlines, but LeBron's younger son, Bryce James turned heads in a recent game in Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vanessa Bryant Sets Record Straight On DeMar DeRozan Nike Deal
Earlier today, it was revealed that DeMar DeRozan had signed a four-year deal with Nike. Shams Charania originally broke the story and stated that DeRozan would actually be the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. Nike had just come to terms on an agreement with the Bryant estate, and it made sense to have DeRozan representing his idol.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Has a Message for LA Fans
After missing all of last season, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn gave a strong message to fans in a recent interview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: LeBron James and his two sons seen putting in work at Lakers practice facility
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is training with his sons Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers’ practice facility. It’s really cool to see LeBron James putting in work with his sons, especially since the two James kids are turning into really solid players themselves. Bronny James currently...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Comments / 3