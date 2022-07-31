ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA Legend and Boston Celtics Great Bill Russell Dead at 88

TMZ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tmz.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Nba Legend#Boston Celtics Great#The Boston Celtics#Nba Finals Mvp
hypebeast.com

The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection

In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Vanessa Bryant Sets Record Straight On DeMar DeRozan Nike Deal

Earlier today, it was revealed that DeMar DeRozan had signed a four-year deal with Nike. Shams Charania originally broke the story and stated that DeRozan would actually be the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. Nike had just come to terms on an agreement with the Bryant estate, and it made sense to have DeRozan representing his idol.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."

The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former lottery pick signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy