Pa. sanctuary to receive two Montana bear cubs

www.pennlive.com
Related
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Pesky plant-damaging pests: Western Pennsylvania seeing increase in spotted lanternflies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pesky plant-damaging pest is now setting up shop close to our home. The spotted lanternfly has hitched a ride into our neighborhoods and is showing up with increasing frequency. When posed with the question: "Can you keep them off of your property?" The folks at Penn State Extension had one simple word in response. "No." Up until about a week ago, the spotted lanternfly was something Shannon Stevenson had only seen on the news, and then she saw them at the pool. "[I] killed a few of them there and then just yesterday I was on...
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Washington Examiner
Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm
LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0