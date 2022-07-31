Crises Pushing Up Acute Malnutrition in Refugee Sites

www.voanews.com
Voice of America
Horn of Africa Facing Unprecedented Food and Health Crisis
GENEVA — The World Health Organization is urgently appealing for $123.7 million to provide emergency aid for millions of people facing an unprecedented food and health crisis in the Horn of Africa. U.N. aid agencies report more than 80 million people in the greater Horn of Africa are facing...
Malawi Government Stops Plans to 'Export' Unemployed Nurses
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi's nurses' union is urging President Lazarus Chakwera to allow about 2,000 nurses to work in the United States and Saudi Arabia, after the government ordered the plan be stopped. The National Organization of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) announced the plan a month ago,...
Ethiopia Gets Tough on Journalists Since Tigray Conflict
Addis Ababa — Ethiopia now ranks with Eritrea as the biggest jailers of journalists in sub-Saharan Africa, a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists says. At least 63 journalists and media workers have been arrested in Ethiopia since the Tigray conflict broke out in November 2020, according to the report.
Tensions Rise Between Israel and Russia
Tensions between Jerusalem and Moscow are rising over a Russian attempt to close the Jewish Agency office in Moscow. The quasi-governmental Jewish Agency helps Jews immigrate to Israel, but Russia says it violates local laws by gathering information on Russian citizens. Israeli officials say they believe it has more to do with growing Israeli support for Ukraine. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. Videographer: Ricki Rosen.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: First grain shipment arrives in Turkey, but how bad is global food insecurity?
Istanbul inspected the first shipment of Ukrainian grain brokered under a UN deal, but what impact will the shipments have on global food insecurity? And, how sports academies are helping children displaced by the war.
With Group's Help, US Airline Passengers Deliver Aid to Ukraine
Travelers heading from the United States to Europe this summer can also help transport relief supplies to Ukraine. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
US Says Terror Threat Hasn’t Died With al-Qaida Leader
The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Afghan Migrants in Turkey Worried About Increased Deportations
Thousands of Afghans took refuge in Turkey as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year. Many of these Afghans say they are now worried about being sent back. VOA’s Mahmut Bozarslan and Soner Kizilkaya bring us one man’s story in this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. VOA footage by Mahmut Bozarslan and Ogulcan Bakiler. Ezel Sahinkaya contributed.
Russia Adopts Oppressive Laws Targeting War Opponents
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has done its best to suppress opposition inside Russia. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Aleksandr Barash, Dmitry Vershinin.
China Launches Military Exercises as Pelosi Completes Taiwan Visit
China is warning that Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit will have a "severe impact" on ties with the United States, while the House speaker made clear in Taipei that Washington would not abandon Taiwan in the face of Beijing threats. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Pelosi Visits Taiwan, Defying China
A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, defying warnings by China, which has threatened a military response. The threats are raising fears of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.
Nearly 700 Migrants Crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 Record
London — Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday. The latest arrivals suggest the government's controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
Cameroon Separatists Killed and Captured in Days of Fighting Military Forces
Yaounde — The streets of the Batibo district in western Cameroon were deserted Tuesday following three days of clashes between government forces and separatist fighters. Both sides say they inflicted significant losses on the other, while witnesses report seeing the bodies of troops, rebel fighters and civilians. Civilians said...
What Are the Obstacles to Peace Talks in Ethiopia?
Ethiopia's government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front are preparing for peace talks to end the conflict that broke out in November 2020. In the town of Abala, badly damaged by the conflict, militiamen and locals say they are ready for peace, but analysts say it won't come easy. Henry Wilkins reports from Abala, Ethiopia.
Pelosi Has a History of Prodding China Over Human Rights
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a long history of riling Beijing over democracy and human rights, whether by unveiling a banner on Tiananmen Square or in regular meetings with Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Pelosi, the country's most powerful lawmaker, stoked fresh tensions in U.S.-China relations Tuesday...
Al-Qaida Succession Plan Being Put to Test
Washington — The death of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. airstrike is likely to test the terror group’s resolve and coherence – and possibly strain long-crafted succession plans – just as it was seemingly positioned to be the world’s preeminent jihadist threat. Recent...
US Officials Describe Operation Against al-Qaida’s Leader
American officials announced Monday that U.S. forces had carried out a weekend airstrike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. U.S. officials say al-Zawahiri helped al-Qaida’s top leader Osama bin Laden plan the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. After the attacks, he is believed to have continued to lead al-Qaida. Al-Zawahiri avoided capture by U.S. forces for 21 years.
UN Experts Slam Israel's 'Harassment' in West Bank
Geneva — U.N. experts on Tuesday slammed Israel's "harassment" of human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in the occupied West Bank's Masafer Yatta villages, where Israel has a military zone. The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of...
Former Al-Shabab Commander, Al-Qaida Member Named to Somali Cabinet
Somalia’s prime minister has appointed the former deputy leader of the al-Shabab militant group, Mukhtar Robow, to the cabinet as minister for endowment and religious affairs. Robow, also known as Abu Mansour, was in the Somali presidential palace Tuesday as Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre unveiled his new cabinet....
