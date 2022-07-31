Pokémon GO Zamazenta Raid Guide August 2022: How to Beat Zamazenta

www.dbltap.com
Related
How to Digivolve in Digimon Survive
With Digimon Survive having launched just a few days ago, players might be wondering how to digivolve their Digimon.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokémon: Fidough and Cetitan
The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon have been revealed, and they are the Fairy-type Fidough and the Ice-type Cetitan
Where Are the Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?
Looking for The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite features a huge array of daily, weekly, and seasonal quests in order to help players earn copious amounts of XP for the Battle Pass. Occassionally, completing quests earns players more than just XP, throwing in some exclusive cosmetics as part of the fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apex Legends Players Holding Out Hope for Older Hop-Ups
Apex Legends players have been reminiscing on social media about the game’s previous hop-ups. It’s not uncommon for live service games to rotate, remove, and add pieces into the meta. This can include characters, weapons, upgrades, and even ammunition as time goes on. With these changes, of course, come people who cannot bear to let their favorite item go into the vault for good.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Download Size
With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releasing in just a few months, players might want to know just how large the download size of the upcoming Pokémon are
Fortnite Assemble Snap Skin Feature Explained
With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 back in June, a new skin has entered the chat. 'Snap,' as the cosmetic character is called, offers gamers the chance to customize elements of the skin. By completing Snap Quests, Battle Pass holders can earn components of the Snap costume....
Apex Legends Players Can Earn an Heirloom by Completing New Level Cap
Apex Legends plan to reward the players that have put the most time into their game with a new string of rewards. These rewards come alongside an increase in the existing level cap which is being taken from 500 to a whopping 2,000. The increase in levels does not mean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, although we didn't...
How do Blueprints Work in Rocket League?
For years, Rocket League has been one of the best games in regards to customization. No two cars are ever the same. There are so many options for your car, color, decal, wheels, etc.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?
Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
How to Find a Team in Apex Legends
Need to get a group together? Here's the best way to find a team in Apex Legends.
Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack
Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
In Lieu of New Call of Duty, Activision Promises 'Premium Content' in 2023
Despite reports that Activision will not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023 for the first time in almost 20 years, the publisher has assured fans it will release "premium content," next year. In the company's earnings report for Q2 2022, published Monday, it said, "Across the Call...
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars
The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
FIFA 22 FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 Release Date
FIFA 22 FUTTIES began on July 15, and so far has had two batches of players re-release into packs. Team 2 of FUTTIES arrived on Friday, July 22, and is expected to leave packs soon. It's expected that a "Best of" Batch 3 will be released to continue FUTTIES. We've...
FIFA・
Starcraft Remastered: How to Get for Free
Players can earn Starcraft Remastered for free as long as they are Amazon prime members.
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 Buried Memory Coming Late August: Early Patch Notes Detailed
Square Enix have announced that Final Fantasy XIV's latest patch, 6.2, will be launching late August.
Vampire Survivors Leaderboard Explained
New Vampire Survivors players might be wondering if there's a leaderboard where they can compare their runs against other players from around the world.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0