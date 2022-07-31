ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon GO Zamazenta Raid Guide August 2022: How to Beat Zamazenta

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Where Are the Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Looking for The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite features a huge array of daily, weekly, and seasonal quests in order to help players earn copious amounts of XP for the Battle Pass. Occassionally, completing quests earns players more than just XP, throwing in some exclusive cosmetics as part of the fun.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Raid#Pokemon Go#Video Game
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Players Holding Out Hope for Older Hop-Ups

Apex Legends players have been reminiscing on social media about the game’s previous hop-ups. It’s not uncommon for live service games to rotate, remove, and add pieces into the meta. This can include characters, weapons, upgrades, and even ammunition as time goes on. With these changes, of course, come people who cannot bear to let their favorite item go into the vault for good.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Assemble Snap Skin Feature Explained

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 back in June, a new skin has entered the chat. 'Snap,' as the cosmetic character is called, offers gamers the chance to customize elements of the skin. By completing Snap Quests, Battle Pass holders can earn components of the Snap costume....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
DBLTAP

5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14

While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG Tier List

Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, although we didn't...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?

Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack

Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars

The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 Release Date

FIFA 22 FUTTIES began on July 15, and so far has had two batches of players re-release into packs. Team 2 of FUTTIES arrived on Friday, July 22, and is expected to leave packs soon. It's expected that a "Best of" Batch 3 will be released to continue FUTTIES. We've...
FIFA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy