Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death

Suspect in deadly northeast Columbus robbery arrested, 2 teen suspects sought
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said one of three suspects in a deadly robbery and shooting on the northeast side has been taken into custody. Ke'anu Anthony Logan, 21, was arrested Wednesday according to police. Logan, Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, were wanted for aggravated murder...
Gahanna Police searching for 77-year-old woman last seen in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen by police in Fayetteville, W.Va. Darlene Stlouis, 77, was last seen by police in Fayetteville after being reported missing late Tuesday. As of 2 p.m....
Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Columbus Police searching for suspects accused of stealing 69-year-old's car on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a 69-year-old man's vehicle. Police said on July 10, the suspect found his vehicle parked at 55 Lazelle Road at the Willow Brook Chrisitan Homes with two males inside. The 69-year-old victim fought...
Columbus man found guilty in 2 murders sentenced to 86 years to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man who was found guilty in two separate murders that took place in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday. Rashad Short was sentenced to 86 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the 2020 shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office.
Mount Vernon woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead following a car crash in Know County Monday evening. The accident happened just after 6:45 p.m. on State Route 661 near Airport Road in Miller Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vince Arthur, 36, was traveling southbound in a...
Columbus Police searching for felony theft suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a pair of suspects wanted for felony theft. At the end of May, a victim was shopping in the Market of Hilliard area of Hilliard Rome Road when her wallet was taken. Police said a male and...
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
2 men killed, 3 injured in shooting at south Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night at a bar on the south side. Police were called to the Old Landmark Tavern at 176 Rumsey Road just after 9:40 p.m. Monday on the report of multiple shooting victims.
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
Man found dead following fire in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was pronounced dead following a fire in south Columbus Monday morning. Columbus Fire confirmed one fatality at a structure fire that started around 6 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. Battalion Chief Geitter said a 911 caller reported it was...
CCS planning more gun searches, exploring formation of police department
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state’s largest school district is preparing for classes to begin Aug. 24, with an eye on safety as its top priority. Columbus City Schools organized its first Safety Summit at East High School on Tuesday. Principals, safety specialists and other staff participated in the interactive training.
Missing girls last seen in southwest Columbus found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: The Columbus Division of Police said two girls missing from southwest Columbus on Monday have been found. According to police, Cecilia Montgomery, 9, and Miracle Montgomery, 11, returned to their home around 11 p.m. The missing girls were first reported missing Monday after they...
Governor DeWine announces new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of the new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent Wednesday morning. Starting August 12, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Jones will assume the responsibilities of superintendent of the OSHP and will also be promoted to the rank of colonel. He will...
More dogs keep neighborhoods safe, according to OSU study
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new study from Ohio State University suggests that the more dogs in your neighborhood, the safer your area will be!. The study shows neighborhoods with more dogs see lower rates of homicide, robbery, and aggravated assaults compared to neighborhoods with fewer dogs. "He's very...
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
Reckless On The Road: What can be done to make Columbus streets safer?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- From speeding cars, to people driving dirt bikes without a license and more, reckless driving has many Columbus residents turning to Six On Your Side. "Somebody's going to get hurt, and they're getting they get hurt bad," said a resident named Jim, who asked that his last name not be used. "I decided to call you because it's a continuing problem that the City of Columbus has."
Ohio offering pay raises and recruitment, retention bonuses to OSHP troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a letter sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the state will be offering recruitment and retention bonuses and some troopers will be getting pay raises. DeWine has instructed the Department of Public Safety and Department...
Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The three year anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting which took the lives of nine people and injured 17 in a matter of seconds will be remembered on Thursday. Survivor Dion Green is holding a remembrance event in the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8...
