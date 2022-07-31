MLB Odds: Athletics vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/31/2022

clutchpoints.com
Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans
The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency
The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals
There is only one player ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline who has the potential to destroy the internet, and that’s none other than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams being linked to the 23-year-old outfielder, and while it’s not hard to imagine any team giving up […] The post The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed
The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash when they acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Angels received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez, with many deeming it a light return. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski revealed why the club didn’t offer […] The post The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves
New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind. The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end. […] The post Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brewers make surprising trade for reliever after dealing Josh Hader to Padres
Just hours after finally pulling the trigger on a Josh Hader trade that sent their long-time reliever to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers made another move for their bullpen. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers are getting reliever Matt Bush of the Texas Rangers via a trade. The trade is first reported by MLB Nerds.
Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years
The Seattle Mariners are welcoming new addition Luis Castillo to the team with a monster performance. On the road against Gerrit Cole, they are outclassing the New York Yankees. They posted six runs in the first inning thanks to three home runs. Cole allowed a single to Adam Frazier and a walk to Jesse Winker […] The post Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed
With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates as the two NL Central teams meet at PNC Park on Thursday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick. The Pirates defeated the Brewers 8-7 in...
Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer
The MLB trade deadline was enforced yesterday afternoon at 6 PM EST. While that’s when the deadline rolls around, there are still some deals that will get pushed through in the moments after, as it takes the league awhile to process the frenzy of deals that get made. The last trade of the 2022 MLB […] The post Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
