‘He’s dead now:’ Man fatally shoots father in Winter Haven garage, calls 911, deputies say

‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
Central Florida deputies searching for armed carjacking suspects
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for two armed suspects who carjacked someone on Friday evening. The carjacking happened on Sherwood Terrace Drive, near Apopka-Vineland Road and W. Colonial Drive around 6 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to a news...
81-year-old man hurt in officer-involved shooting after firing gun during medical call, Clermont police say
CLERMONT, Fla. – An officer-involved shooting Friday night put an 81-year-old man in the hospital after he fired a gun and drew a law enforcement presence to his residence while first responders tended to a medical call placed by his wife, according to the Clermont Police Department. The Clermont...
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
Osceola Sheriff takes unusual approach to cleaning up crime
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff has a new way to crack down on crime, while also trying to hire people at his agency. "If you think you have what it takes to do what we do, come be a part of the solution," Sheriff Marcos Lopez says. A...
Man found shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday with gunshot wounds at a Rosemont apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Village Park Apartments, in the 4500 block of...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Law enforcement gathers at active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail; deputies warn public to avoid area
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday warned the public to avoid the area of an active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail. In a Twitter post at 1:22 p.m., the sheriff’s office said police activity had converged in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail, also warning of traffic backups nearby.
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after being shot multiple times near Rosemont, according to Orlando police. It happened Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane. When North Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is active....
Lake Wales K-9 killed by gunman in officer-involved shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales K-9 officer was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. Earnest Borders, 57, was reported to law enforcement at about 5:06 a.m. for dragging a victim out of her car near Seminole Avenue, choking her, hitting her head on the concrete and firing a gun several times outside her apartment, police said.
Winter Park woman sentenced for tampering with evidence after murder acquittal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park woman found not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 was sentenced Friday for tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick, 48, was acquitted in June in the murder of her husband, UCF executive Michael Redlick. The jury, however, found her guilty of tampering with evidence.
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Memorial service planned for fallen Lake Wales K-9 Officer Max
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The police department and community in Lake Wales are getting ready to say a final goodbye to a fallen K-9 that was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3. Lake Wales Police Department, law enforcement families and the community is invited to attend the memorial service for K-9 Officer Max at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at HighPoint Church on North Scenic Highway. Seating for the service will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
Violent Felon With 18 Convictions Shoots And Kills K-9 Before Officer Returns Fire
LAKE WALES, Fla. -The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, – the fatal shooting of LWPD Officer Jared Joyner’s canine partner Max, and the officer-involved shooting that occurred subsequent to that. According to police, at 5:06 a.m.
Tampa Man in Critical Condition After Suffering Brutal Alligator Bite on His Face
While swimming in Lake Thonotosassa, a Florida native terrifyingly close to an alligator that ended up taking a chunk out of the man’s face. The incident occurred on Wednesday and is one of four alligator attacks Floridians have experienced within the past three weeks. This time, the victim was swimming along the shorelines of the Hillsborough County lake when the scaly reptile made its way over to him. Before the man could swim back to shore for safety, the alligator chomped at his face.
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation. Nelson had been...
