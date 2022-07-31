ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update 7-31-22

jtv.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
jtv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Elm Road Closures Begin Friday for Bridge Demolition

(August 3, 2022 3:33 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Elm Road from Barrett Lane to Rosehill Road in Jackson for bridge demolition and to build ramps to new bridge. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd

This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
City
Greenwood Township, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
wbch.com

Car Stuck in Wet Cement

The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
HASTINGS, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, August 4, 2022

5th Annual Back to School Blast. 3 PM to 7 PM. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. This year’s Back to School Blast will be back in person with all the festivities taking place in the heart of downtown Jackson on West Michigan Avenue between N. Jackson and Blackstone streets. Parking will be available in two separate parking lots located on Pearl Street. To get started visit the registration table in Horace Blackman Park to receive your family’s passports. Afterward head on over to the backpack tent to get your passport stamped and receive your free backpack. The day’s festivities include Free backpacks (1 per child, parents must be present for children under 16 years of age). Free school supplies provided by select agencies. Free Hot Dog Lunch and Meet up to Eat Up sacks. Free personal hygiene items provided by Personal Care Ministries. Free Vision exams are provided by the Lions Club. Free dental exams are provided by Smiles on Wheels. Free immunizations are provided by the Center for Family Health. American 1 Federal Credit Union Banking Mobile. Jackson Area Transportation Authority bus demo. Police and Fire Truck demo. Appearance by JACK the Elephant (from Experience Jackson).
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Work#Construction Project#West Side#Week Ending#East Side#Urban Construction
WILX-TV

Miller Road in Lansing closed due to possible gas leak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A possible gas leak in south Lansing has caused a road to shut down while emergency crews work to contain it. The Capital Area Ingham County alert system, which notifies residents of emergency alerts, put out a warning early Monday afternoon. Miller Road has been closed...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MLive

Incumbent commissioners win in Jackson County primary

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Incumbent Jackson County commissioners claimed victory in the Aug. 2 primary election. Republican incumbents in contested primary races for Jackson County Board of Commissioners Districts 1, 4 and 7 saw large victories, while voters also picked a familiar Democrat for the District 8 seat. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

Meridian Township voters narrowly reject ban on recreational marijuana businesses: Aug. 2022 results

Meridian voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal that would have banned all types of recreational cannabis businesses from the township, unofficial results show. A narrow majority of voters said no to the proposal, according to results posted early Wednesday by the Ingham County Clerk's Office. As of just after 3 a.m., the tally showed 6,159 voters against the proposal, a difference of only 14 votes compared to those in favor.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Family Night at the Cascades. The Cascades. Wednesday Family Nights start at 7:30 pm. Singer/Songwriter, Don Middlebrook, and his 5-piece band will be bringing the Caribbean sound to Jackson with their live music! There will also be a special appearance announced closer to the event Admission is $10 for up to 8 family members.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy