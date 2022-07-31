City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update 7-31-22

jtv.tv
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
jtv.tv
Elm Road Closures Begin Friday for Bridge Demolition
(August 3, 2022 3:33 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Elm Road from Barrett Lane to Rosehill Road in Jackson for bridge demolition and to build ramps to new bridge. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the...
Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
wlen.com
Adrian Enters into Purchase Agreement for Adrian Inn, Looks to Temporarily House Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Adrian Inn for about $800,000. The building, which was deemed a public nuisance by the Commission, would serve as a temporary living situation for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartments currently being housed in Dundee.
Lansing converting one-way streets into two-ways
Starting Wednesday, the City of Lansing is making big strives towards some major changes on downtown streets.
wbch.com
Car Stuck in Wet Cement
The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, August 4, 2022
5th Annual Back to School Blast. 3 PM to 7 PM. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. This year’s Back to School Blast will be back in person with all the festivities taking place in the heart of downtown Jackson on West Michigan Avenue between N. Jackson and Blackstone streets. Parking will be available in two separate parking lots located on Pearl Street. To get started visit the registration table in Horace Blackman Park to receive your family’s passports. Afterward head on over to the backpack tent to get your passport stamped and receive your free backpack. The day’s festivities include Free backpacks (1 per child, parents must be present for children under 16 years of age). Free school supplies provided by select agencies. Free Hot Dog Lunch and Meet up to Eat Up sacks. Free personal hygiene items provided by Personal Care Ministries. Free Vision exams are provided by the Lions Club. Free dental exams are provided by Smiles on Wheels. Free immunizations are provided by the Center for Family Health. American 1 Federal Credit Union Banking Mobile. Jackson Area Transportation Authority bus demo. Police and Fire Truck demo. Appearance by JACK the Elephant (from Experience Jackson).
Upgrades coming to Crandell Park in Eaton County to improve accessibility
A major upgrade is underway at Crandell Park in Eaton County, and it is expected to transform the way visitors use this area.
WILX-TV
Miller Road in Lansing closed due to possible gas leak
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A possible gas leak in south Lansing has caused a road to shut down while emergency crews work to contain it. The Capital Area Ingham County alert system, which notifies residents of emergency alerts, put out a warning early Monday afternoon. Miller Road has been closed...
jtv.tv
Consumers Energy Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms hit Michigan
(August 4, 2022 7:57 AM) Consumers Energy has restored power to over 32,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider expects to restore power to a majority of the 51,000 customers affected by the storm by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing
Multiple officers from the Lansing Police Department are at the scene but did not confirm with 6 News what the incident was related to.
In protest of gas pipeline, farmers chain themselves to equipment
Farm owners in Olivert are taking a stand against the installment of a gas pipeline.
Incumbent commissioners win in Jackson County primary
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Incumbent Jackson County commissioners claimed victory in the Aug. 2 primary election. Republican incumbents in contested primary races for Jackson County Board of Commissioners Districts 1, 4 and 7 saw large victories, while voters also picked a familiar Democrat for the District 8 seat. The...
wkar.org
Meridian Township voters narrowly reject ban on recreational marijuana businesses: Aug. 2022 results
Meridian voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal that would have banned all types of recreational cannabis businesses from the township, unofficial results show. A narrow majority of voters said no to the proposal, according to results posted early Wednesday by the Ingham County Clerk's Office. As of just after 3 a.m., the tally showed 6,159 voters against the proposal, a difference of only 14 votes compared to those in favor.
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Family Night at the Cascades. The Cascades. Wednesday Family Nights start at 7:30 pm. Singer/Songwriter, Don Middlebrook, and his 5-piece band will be bringing the Caribbean sound to Jackson with their live music! There will also be a special appearance announced closer to the event Admission is $10 for up to 8 family members.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
Live election results for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters are deciding contested primaries in local elections and a significant tax proposal for public transit while also choosing from a slew of state House and Senate candidates during the election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are key mayoral and City Council...
Jackson man opens Night Ops Paintball, the only paintball facility in the area
Jackson just got another entertainment option. Jackson native Greg Schultz recently opened Night Ops Paintball Park of Jackson.
Jackson County voters approved every tax proposal on the primary election ballot
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – All the tax proposals on the Aug, 2 primary election ballot were approved by Jackson County voters. Millage proposals from the Jackson Area Transportation Authority, Springport Township fire services, Northwest Community Schools and more were on the ballot. Voters in the city of Jackson passed...
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
