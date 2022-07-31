ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdzpN_0gzfDVHp00
Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt Photo Credit: Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay/Orangetown Police Department

A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries.

Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

Authorities said a 2001 BMW X5, driven by 20-year-old Thomas Robb, was southbound, traveling the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road, and entered the intersection at Route 303, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 32-year-old woman from Newark, New Jersey.

The Chevrolet then collided with a northbound 2021 Dodge Challenger driven by a 55-year-old man from Mahwah, New Jersey, police said.

Police said all of the occupants of the vehicles were hospitalized for various injuries.

A 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy are listed in critical condition, police reported.

Authorities said Robb, a resident of the United Kingdom, was arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment
  • Reckless driving

He was arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department said it was assisted by:

  • The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department
  • The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office
  • Rockland Paramedic Services
  • South Orangetown Ambulance Corps
  • Nyack Ambulance Corps
  • Nanuet Ambulance Corps
  • Piermont Fire Department

Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash to call Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Killed 74-Year-Old In Oakdale

A 57-year-old man was sentenced for driving while intoxicated on Long Island and getting into a head-on crash that killed a 74-year-old man. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Noel Pastora was given an indeterminate sentence of three-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years in prison for the June 27, 2021, crash that killed Dominick Capizola, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
OAKDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Wrong-Way Hempstead Crash

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a wrong-way crash on the Northern State Parkway. It happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Hempstead. While a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, it sideswiped a Toyota west of Exit 35, state police said. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

ID Sought For Road-Raged Newark Driver Who Assaulted Victim With Mace

Recognize this car? Authorities are seeking clues on the driver who allegedly assaulted another driver with mace during a heated road rage incident. The driver of the vehicle pictured above is accused of spraying mace at another driver during a quarrel on Springfield Avenue near Livingston Street on Monday, June 27, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a Wednesday, August 3 release.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Critical Following Serious Crash At Hudson County Intersection, Prosecutor Says

A two-car crash in Hudson County left a driver and passenger in critical condition, according to authorities who are seeking witnesses. A 2020 Honda Accord was heading southbound on River Road in North Bergen when it collided with a northbound 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA as it was turning onto Bulls Ferry Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Dodge
Daily Voice

Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought

A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Rollover Crash Jams Morning Rush At Routes 4, 208

A rollover crash jammed the eastbound morning rush near the Fair Lawn/Paramus border. A Honda Civic landed on its roof following a collision with a Ford wagon where Route 208 becomes Route 4 near Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn shortly before 7:20 a.m. Thursday. Fair Lawn police and Rescue...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
jcitytimes.com

A Cyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Another Hit-and-Run

Another cyclist has been the victim of a hit-and-run collision. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is investigating a July 24 collision in which a 63-year-old man was struck from behind by an automobile. The cyclist was riding his bicycle southbound on...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Van Toppled In North Haledon Crash

No serious injuries were reported in a collision that knocked a van onto its side in North Haledon. The van and SUV collided at the corner of Squaw Brook Road and North Haledon Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. An occupant had to be extricated by members of the North...
NORTH HALEDON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man dies after being punched and kicked at Middletown gas station

MIDDLETOWN – A Middletown man who was punched in the head and kicked when he fell to the ground last week has died from his injuries and the alleged perpetrator has been charged with manslaughter. The incident occurred at the BP gas station at 139 Wickham Avenue in the...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Police Warn Of Car Thefts, Break-Ins In Westchester

Police are warning car owners after numerous vehicles were stolen or broken into in the region.In Westchester County, 11 vehicles have been stolen in Rye since March 2022, Rye Police said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 2. The vehicles were then used to commit other crimes before they were recovered i…
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash

One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
329K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy