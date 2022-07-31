St. Clair residents to vote Tuesday on $15K grant project

www.emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
Voters reject ballot measure seeking higher taxes and more funding for St. Clair Ambulance District
Voters in the St. Clair area said no to new taxes Tuesday, even if it meant properly funding their ambulances. A ballot measure, Proposition EMS, in Tuesday's election sought a a 35-cent property tax increase that the St. Clair Ambulance District wanted to use to help it address skyrocketing call volumes.
mymoinfo.com
Two separate ambulance district propositions pass, one school district’s fails in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of voters throughout Jefferson County had the chance to vote on different propositions in Tuesday’s August Primary Election. Voters in the Hillsboro School District ultimately decided against Proposition KIDS which was a no tax increase $25-million bond issue. The measure needed 57 percent to pass...
Washington Missourian
Union Auditorium facelift is still under review
The city of Union is still evaluating how extensive renovations to the 84-year-old City Auditorium will be. The city has been considering renovating the auditorium, which houses a gymnasium, meeting space and parks department offices, since shortly after most city departments moved to the new City Hall two years ago.
Low voter turnout expected St. Charles County, Jefferson County
As the primary election takes place, local election officials are predicting no more than 30% voter turnout in some places, with some saying it’s due to a lack of voter enthusiasm.
mymoinfo.com
Dudley Wins St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Race
(St. Francois County) St. Francois County will have a new prosecuting attorney. Challenger Blake Dudley upset the incumbent Melissa Gilliam on Tuesday to win the position. After years in private practice, we asked Dudley why he decided to seek public office. We asked Dudley about his top priority once he...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Unofficial August Primary Election results are in
(Jefferson County) The unofficial August Primary Election results are in for Jefferson County. Korey Johnson has more.
Washington Missourian
Kennel deal OK'd by planning board
After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting July 25, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission reached a similar decision on a local kennel expansion as it did earlier this year. The board recommended a conditional use permit for an expansion of Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, that would add 41 pens, nearly doubling its current size.
Washington Missourian
Newcomer Banderman is Jeff City bound
A new face will be representing the newly redrawn state House District 119 when it convenes in 2023. Brad Banderman, a St. Clair resident who is youth pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell, as well as a substitute teacher and bus driver in the St. Clair R-XIII School District, credited a transparent campaign with his surprisingly decisive victory.
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
labortribune.com
Highway workers win three-year contract fight
UNION, MO – Fifty employees of the Franklin County (Mo.) Highway Department recently emerged victorious from a three-year battle with the county that won them a new contract with increased wages and improved language. “The main point of the story is the solidarity of these members,” said Operating Engineers...
Washington Missourian
All county positions filled in August 2 election
In the only contested county race besides judgeships, Connie Ward beat Laurie Davis Osseck in the Republican race to replace Bill D. Miller as circuit court clerk. Ward will be the first new circuit court clerk in 40 years after Miller’s retirement and had 56.4 percent of the votes, while Osseck garnered 43.6 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County clerk.
Washington Missourian
Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin
Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Sheriff On Prop P Passing
(St. Francois County) Law enforcement in St. Francois County got a real boost on Tuesday when voters said yes to Proposition P. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says all the credit goes to the citizens. We asked the sheriff what happens next. Bullock says they hope to be able...
Washington Missourian
Hellebusch crowned 2022 Town & Country Fair Queen
Wednesday night was quite special for Maria Hellebusch. “I’m still floating. I still cannot believe that this just happened,” Hellebusch told The Missourian immediately following her coronation as the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen. “I was not expecting this at all,” she said. “This is something...
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
ozarkradionews.com
August Primary Elections are done. This is what Missouri November Ballots could look like.
West Plains, Mo. – The August Primary Elections are completed and unofficial results are out. Election results usually take between three and five days to become official and we are now getting a peak as whom will appear on the November Midterm Election. Running for US Senate for the...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon to provide police presence in I-70 work zones
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has requested a Work Zone Enforcement Program Agreement with O’Fallon for calendar years of 2022-2026 to provide police presence during scheduled MoDOT construction for Interstate 70 projects. Although the work is expected to be conducted in 2022-2023, the standard five-year contract (2022-2026) is requested so only one ordinance needs to be passed during the expected work period for this project.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates
(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
