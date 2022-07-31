St. Clair residents to vote Tuesday on $15K grant project

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO