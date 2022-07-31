ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daufuskie Island, SC

Boat crash near Daufuskie Island Saturday night injured at least one person, DNR says

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

Seven adults and two children were rescued from the water near Daufuskie Island Saturday night after they were ejected when their 20-foot boat ran into an oyster bed, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Sunday in a press release.

A minor, who was not named in the press release, suffered a broken femur and cuts from oyster shells, said South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Greg Lucas. The minor was taken to Memorial Health University Physicians - Children’s Care in Savannah, the press release said. One other person was taken to Memorial Health University’s emergency room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1qnB_0gzfDEWi00
Seven adults and two children were rescued from the water Saturday after their boat ran aground into oyster beds near Daufuskie Island, according to DNR and U.S. Coast Guard officials. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard took the adults and children to Bluffton’s All Joy boat landing where DNR officers, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue and local police and firefighters were waiting for them after 9 p.m., according to Ginger Marshall, a spokesperson for Beaufort County EMS.

An update on the conditions of those who were injured was not immediately available Sunday.

The crash is being investigated by DNR, Lucas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUxBM_0gzfDEWi00
At least one person, a minor, was injured in the crash, according to SCDNR spokesperson Greg Lucas U.S. Coast Guard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourislandnews.com

Career firefighter retires after 25 years with Burton Fire District

Burton Fire District Engineer/EMT Danny Lee has retired from the Burton Fire District after 25 years of service to the citizens of Beaufort County. Lee, whose father was a Marine that retired from the Marine Corps Air Station, is a 1988 graduate of Battery Creek High School, and started his service as a volunteer firefighter in 1996 before being hired as a fulltime firefighter with the district in 1997. He has also previously served as a volunteer EMT with Beaufort County EMS, and in 1999, was recognized by the Beaufort Harmony Lodge for his work as a career firefighter and his hours of volunteer work with EMS, along with his enthusiasm for teaching local children about safety.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Daufuskie Island, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Daufuskie Island, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
City
Beaufort, SC
wtoc.com

One person killed in crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to the Savannah Police Department, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. collided with another vehicle crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street. Avon Sams, 34, of Savannah, was taken to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lucas
WSAV News 3

SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says

A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Oyster Shells#U S Coast Guard#Traffic Accident#The U S Coast Guard
WSAV News 3

Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop

CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
ESTILL, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
2K+
Followers
108
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy