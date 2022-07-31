Boat crash near Daufuskie Island Saturday night injured at least one person, DNR says

Seven adults and two children were rescued from the water near Daufuskie Island Saturday night after they were ejected when their 20-foot boat ran into an oyster bed, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Sunday in a press release.

A minor, who was not named in the press release, suffered a broken femur and cuts from oyster shells, said South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Greg Lucas. The minor was taken to Memorial Health University Physicians - Children’s Care in Savannah, the press release said. One other person was taken to Memorial Health University’s emergency room.

The U.S. Coast Guard took the adults and children to Bluffton’s All Joy boat landing where DNR officers, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue and local police and firefighters were waiting for them after 9 p.m., according to Ginger Marshall, a spokesperson for Beaufort County EMS.

An update on the conditions of those who were injured was not immediately available Sunday.

The crash is being investigated by DNR, Lucas said.