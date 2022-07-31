How to vote in the primary and special elections this August

The 40th annual Bristol Bay Fishtival celebration in Naknek brought together fisherfolk, residents and visitors for a weekend of food, music, arts and many other traditions. A crowd of about fifty people have gathered on a clear, cool morning to see the historic Libby McNeil Libby 76 sailboat launch for a morning of fishing in Naknek. The five-man crew who sailed the restored vessel from Homer, sang the crowd a sea shanty before setting out on the water.

NAKNEK, AK ・ 20 HOURS AGO