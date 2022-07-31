ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals Vance Joseph Talks Defense

By Howard Balzer
The team’s defensive coordinator spoke about several players on his unit.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had wide-ranging observations about his group after practice Saturday and with all the chatter about what might be needed to be added, Joseph expressed confidence in what he has.

“Right now, guys are competing and playing, playing good football,” Joseph said. “We can't count on someone coming in to save us. We got what we got right now. Obviously, there’s always a chance to add someone, but we've got guys that we believe in and guys are working hard.”

Joseph moves players around like chess pieces and while he said “absolutely” it’s about getting the best 11 players on the field, he was asked how difficult that can be.

He said, “I think it's difficult sometimes when you have multiple guys at certain spots that are really good players. But I think it's what our personnel is; it's pretty simple to play our best guys. And that comes with certain schemes, certain coverages, certain fronts; we can do those things. And that's always your goal as a coach to put your best 11 guys on the field; first, second or third down and right now that's what we're doing.”

CORNERBACKS

Josh Jackson, who wasn’t signed until June 16

Joseph: “He's played well. He's a veteran guy who knows how to play. He's got the length that we like, he's a tough guy. He's very competitive. He's made a lot of plays on the ball thus far. He learns very quickly. So hopefully, his experience, his length (will help). He's played good football in the past, so hopefully, he can help us. We'll see.”

Marco Wilson

Joseph: “I've seen a change in him. Obviously, he's a year older. And he played a bunch of football as a rookie last year. And that's always a good thing. He had success for the most part. It's a hard spot to play as a rookie. But he's confident, he's competing every day. He's long. He's fast. He's twitchy. He's got it all. He's (getting) more time on task, but he's confident and playing well.”

Asked if Wilson needs a big camp, Joseph said, “I'm not sure why he has to have a big camp. I mean, the kid played really good football last year. We won a lot of games with him playing. And obviously, late in the year, he gave some plays up, but those were contested plays. OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) beat him on a fade. He's right there. He beat him on a slant. He's right there. So those plays are inches, but I thought he played very well last year as a fourth-round rookie coming in fresh like that. So, he should get better moving forward.”

Byron Murphy Jr.

Joseph on hoping to keep him in the slot: “ We'll see. Obviously, he's been our slot for three years now. He's very good at it. Being a slot corner is tough because it's a combination of being a safety, a linebacker and a corner, and it's the toughest coverage job on the field because it's a three-way go every single snap. Vertical in and out. But he's very good at it. We'll see where we are personnel wise, to see where he finally lands.”

LINEBACKERS

Nick Vigil

Joseph: Nick's been a nice addition for us. He's a veteran player that's played a lot of football. He hadn't stuck a lot of places because they keep drafting first-round picks behind him, but he's always played good football. He's long and smart. He can cover, he plays all three downs. He's called it before. He played for (head coach Mike) Zimmer in Minnesota; that's one of my guys. So, it's a similar system. He's picked it up fast, and he's helping us. He can really run.”

Myjai Sanders and Cam Thomas

Joseph: Myjai right now is playing really fast and obviously you can see his natural pass-rush ability. He's gonna help us rush the passer on sub downs for sure. Cam right now is trying to figure out how to play with his power and grow in that area, but they both are very engaged guys. They both want to play, they both should help us win this year in certain packages. With (Markus) Golden and (Dennis) Gardeck and DK (Devon Kennard), that's experienced guys who played good ball for us. To sort of crack that lineup is gonna take some work, but those kids are ready to go.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Leki Fotu

“He is coming along. He's kind of streamlined his body a little bit, but hasn't lost his power. He's definitely grown as a player. He can run, he's powerful, he can set edges inside of our defense, he can also pass-rush so we'll see. But Matt (defensive line coach Matt Burke) has done a great job with him. He's a young guy that's coming along fast. (Aside from J.J. Watt), our entire D-line is ours: (Michael) Dogbe, Rashard (Lawrence), Zach (Allen), Leki. All those guys are ours, so they are growing and hopefully they can help us win.”

Asked if it was his suggestion that Fotu slim down, Joseph said, “I did not. I think Buddy (strength and conditioning coach buddy Morris) wanted him to streamline his body a little bit and it's worked. He hasn't lost his power, but he's running a lot better. He's different with his body. He’s a big man who can really run, so even at 320 looks the same to me. Just looks better I guess in a tank top, right?”

