Arlington, TX

Pregame Notes: Rangers End Series With Angels

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The Texas Rangers are now 4-6 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to conclude their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday , and claimed a 7-2 win on Friday . On Saturday, the Rangers fell, 9-7 . Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (45-54) at Los Angeles Angels (43-58)

Sunday, July 31, 2022

3:07 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.38)

Vs.

LAA: LHP Reid Detmers (3-3, 3.84)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio : KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. CF Leody Taveras

3. C Jonah Heim

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. DH Adolis García

6. 3B Ezequiel Duran

7. RF Kole Calhoun

8. 2B Charlie Culberson

9. LF Elier Hernandez

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. DH Magneuris Sierra

2. DH Shohei Ohtani

3. SS Luis Rengifo

4. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Max Stassi

6. LF Brandon Marsh

7. RF Dillon Thomas

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

Transactions

July 31

P Joe Barlow and IF/OF Brad Miller are on injury rehabilitation assignments with Triple-A Round Rock. Miller was officially sent to Round Rock on Saturday. Barlow is expected to be officially sent to Round Rock on Sunday.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

