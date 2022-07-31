Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction and Odds for Sunday, July 31 (Lynx Rightful Favorites on Road)

Cubs +1.5 (-165) 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Chicago has come back down to earth following their six game winning streak losing four of five games since. The Cubs have not scored a run in their last two-games despite holding onto some of their best offensive players at the deadline. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are still Cubs, but the Cubs are still losers. They are 41-61 and in last place in the Central even behind Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO