ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OL Nick Gates could return sooner than anticipated

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays

The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Nebraska State
Yardbarker

Lions' Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell: 'If he wants me to run through a wall, I'm going to do it'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the monumental task ahead of him of trying to take a team known for ineptitude and losing and turning them into a champion. That will be easier said than done for Campbell, especially as a first-time head coach entering just his second season in Detroit, but getting early buy-in from his star players will surely help his cause.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#The Washington Commanders
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley took Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting accusations personally

Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC. Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021

The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL appeals six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: "I see that Rollie on your wrist!" | Head coach Ron Rivera mic'd up at training camp

Head coach Ron Rivera was on the mic during the first week of training camp. Subscribe to the Washington Commanders YouTube channel! To purchase 2022 tickets, visit: https://www.commanders.com/tickets/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@commanders Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/commanders Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/commanders Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandersnfl.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker

The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense

Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy