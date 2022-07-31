OL Nick Gates could return sooner than anticipated

www.yardbarker.com
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Lions' Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell: 'If he wants me to run through a wall, I'm going to do it'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the monumental task ahead of him of trying to take a team known for ineptitude and losing and turning them into a champion. That will be easier said than done for Campbell, especially as a first-time head coach entering just his second season in Detroit, but getting early buy-in from his star players will surely help his cause.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL・
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'needs to be on the next flight' to Steelers?
As of the third day of August, the only real competition among Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks seems to be between career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 role behind free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky is locked in as the club's QB1 until further...
Lincoln Riley took Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting accusations personally
Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC. Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April...
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
NFL appeals six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the...
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Watch: "I see that Rollie on your wrist!" | Head coach Ron Rivera mic'd up at training camp
Head coach Ron Rivera was on the mic during the first week of training camp. Subscribe to the Washington Commanders YouTube channel! To purchase 2022 tickets, visit: https://www.commanders.com/tickets/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@commanders Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/commanders Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/commanders Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandersnfl.
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
