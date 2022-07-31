ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury dad says wife was distraught after ordered to close day care weeks before killing kids, suicide

By Sandra Diamond Fox
NewsTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newstimes.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man accused of killing mother at sea denied request for release

(WTNH) – Nathan Carman, the man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars, will have to stay behind bars as he awaits trial. A federal judge denied Carman’s request for release. Carman has been held since his arrest in May. He was indicted in the death of […]
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
WTNH

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Suicide Prevention#Catholic Church#Violent Crime#Office Of Early Childhood#Lojas#Panjon
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Warrant: Horse trainer accused of torturing animals at White Birch Farm in Portland

PORTLAND — An East Hampton woman has been accused of using inhumane methods while working as a horse trainer at a local farm, according to a warrant for her arrest. Portland police arrested Alexis Wall, 30, last Friday following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit. Wall was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, which include nine counts of torture, seven counts of mutilating or cruelly beating or unjustifiably injuring an animal, two counts of failing to provide proper drink and two counts of overworking, according to the arrest warrant.
PORTLAND, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say

The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said.  The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. 
QUEENS, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash

NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Tree Falls on Man

2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New Canaan officer arrested on additional animal cruelty charges

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Canaan police officer has been arrested on additional animal cruelty charges. Naugatuck police said on July 30, David Rivera, who owns Black Rock Canine Training Facility, turned himself in on a $20,000 warrant for malicious wounding or killing of an animal charge. Naugatuck police said these charges stem from […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting

DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy