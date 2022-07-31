Danbury dad says wife was distraught after ordered to close day care weeks before killing kids, suicide

www.newstimes.com
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Man accused of killing mother at sea denied request for release
(WTNH) – Nathan Carman, the man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars, will have to stay behind bars as he awaits trial. A federal judge denied Carman’s request for release. Carman has been held since his arrest in May. He was indicted in the death of […]
Connecticut state police warn public to keep children, pets out of hot cars
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — With the recent hot weather spell, it's a good reminder to keep pets and children out of hot cars, and for anyone who may witness anyone left in a hot car in distress, a Good Samaritan Law can help save their life. It only takes about...
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
CT man admits to spending 20 years living under a stolen identity
A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty to identity theft charges after spending about 20 years living under the stolen identity of another living person, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Activist: Danbury mom killing kids, self shows mental health services ‘crisis’ in immigrant community
DANBURY — A local mother accused of killing her three children before taking her own life has shaken the community in the past week and is raising awareness to a potential “stigma” around mental health treatment in the immigrant community. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed...
Warrant: Horse trainer accused of torturing animals at White Birch Farm in Portland
PORTLAND — An East Hampton woman has been accused of using inhumane methods while working as a horse trainer at a local farm, according to a warrant for her arrest. Portland police arrested Alexis Wall, 30, last Friday following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit. Wall was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, which include nine counts of torture, seven counts of mutilating or cruelly beating or unjustifiably injuring an animal, two counts of failing to provide proper drink and two counts of overworking, according to the arrest warrant.
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say
The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said. The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash
NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
Norwalk man accepts 90-day jail sentence in return for probation program
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man accepted 90 days in jail in exchange for getting felony charges against him dropped. Braulio Gonzalez, 24, accepted the nearly three-month jail sentence as a part of an offer made by Judge Gary White at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday. Under...
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
New Canaan officer arrested on additional animal cruelty charges
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Canaan police officer has been arrested on additional animal cruelty charges. Naugatuck police said on July 30, David Rivera, who owns Black Rock Canine Training Facility, turned himself in on a $20,000 warrant for malicious wounding or killing of an animal charge. Naugatuck police said these charges stem from […]
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
