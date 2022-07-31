Top WNBA Picks and Predictions Today, Sunday, July 31 (Liberty, Lynx and One Total to Bet)

The San Francisco Giants are seeing their playoff hopes quickly dissipate and they desperately need a win against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Jakob Junis takes the mound for San Francisco after allowing just one run over his last two starts. He's still rounding into form after spending time on the Injured List, but has impressed as the Giants are 5-1 in his last six starts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO