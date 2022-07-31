Top WNBA Picks and Predictions Today, Sunday, July 31 (Liberty, Lynx and One Total to Bet)

fansided.com
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Target Pitchers Who Struggle in First Innings)
We have a full slate of baseball games today, including some afternoon action and a double-header. Let's talk about one of the most popular and exciting types of baseball bets you can place, NRFI (no run first inning) and YRFI (yes run first inning). With these bets, all you need...
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Kershaw Bounces Back)
The San Francisco Giants are seeing their playoff hopes quickly dissipate and they desperately need a win against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Jakob Junis takes the mound for San Francisco after allowing just one run over his last two starts. He's still rounding into form after spending time on the Injured List, but has impressed as the Giants are 5-1 in his last six starts.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
MLB Underdog of the Day (Fade Justin Verlander in August)
There's nothing I love more than a good underdog bet, so let's search today's MLB slate and find a good one, shall we?. Tonight, I'm taking a look at the American League matchup between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians. You may look at the pitching matchup and see...
MLB Weather Report for Thursday, August 4 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
Another day, another slate of MLB games to bet on. Today's action features a couple of afternoon matchups, including a double-header between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. There are 13 games in total scheduled to take place today, and it's important to take a look at the weather before you place your bets. If you don't, you may live to regret it.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Thursday, August 4 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?
It's a lighter slate than normal today, but that doesn't mean we don't have some important baseball games to bet on. The Cubs and Cardinals have a double-header, which matters for the Cardinals in the NL Central race, and the Mets and Braves kick off a critical five-game set (yes five games in four days) that could determine who leads the NL East on Monday.
Chiefs news: Turk Wharton worked on pass rush in offseason
While the addition of a signing like Carlos Dunlap or a draft pick like George Karlaftis were nice additions for the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line, the team was also hoping to see growth from internal candidates as they take a hopeful step forward together in 2022. One often overlooked player who could provide a significant boost is Turk Wharton.
