Remembering loved ones with cancer awareness event

Massage therapy benefits cancer patients
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a long day at work, a relaxing massage is a nice way to unwind and forget about your troubles. Patients at the Bismarck Cancer Center also enjoy forgetting their troubles through massage therapy. Receiving the news of a cancer diagnosis is never easy and can...
Bismarck cops and kids ‘hooked’ on fishing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 1975, Bismarck police and kids in the community have bonded as they drop lines in the water for the Cops and Kids Fishing Derby. Wednesday, law enforcement and 39 kids spent the day at Harmon Lake. Kids bait their hooks with worms. “Run the hook...
gspublishing.net
Henke joins JMHCC as provider
With experience in pediatrics and women’s health, Avery Henke is the newest family nurse practitioner (FNP) to join Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) and its clinics.Henke graduated from Glen Ullin High School, then obtained an associate degree in science from Bismarck State College. She went to nursing school in ...
Quilts awarded to veterans in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What first started out as a couple of patches of fabric, has now turned into a symbol of honor. The quilts made by Missouri River Quilts of Valor were awarded to 11 veterans on Tuesday evening. There was an atmosphere of thankfulness and recognition at the Bismarck Amvets.
New study suggests doubling current exercise recommendation is key to reducing risk of death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For years, the golden standard for exercising according to the American Heart Association has been 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week. But now, a large new study published in the scientific journal “Circulation” found that for optimum...
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
Area teens driven to succeed with traffic safety activities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teen drivers from around the Bismarck-Mandan area got together to participate in the Vision Zero Driving Skills for Success event Wednesday. About one hundred new drivers took a day off from summer fun to learn about safe driving. Wednesday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Vision Zero partnered with area law enforcement and auto companies to bring interactive traffic safety activities to the VFW building in Bismarck.
11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scouting teaches courage and confidence. An 11-year-old Girl Scout from Bismarck is soaring to new heights through her involvement in the organization. “Alright, you ready?” asked Bismarck Aero Center flight instructor Clint May. “Yup!” responded Arabella Archambault. 11-year-old Arabella has looked forward to this...
Students learn about cybersecurity at summer camp
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders are learning about cybersecurity and how to stay safe online. The GenCybersecurity Academy at Bismarck State College this week is free for 80 students through a grant. Throughout the week, students will cover all topics about cybersecurity. “I’m excited because we’ve done...
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Pro’s Pointer #14: bottom bouncers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing equipment seems to be like most things we use — it’s often developed elsewhere and imported for us to utilize. An exception to that statement is what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer. Johnnie Candle, MWC World...
Long-term care facilities struggling in our state
North Dakota long-term care facilities continue to face staff shortages, and it’s happening across our state. According to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, about 15 hundred employees left the field during the covid-19 pandemic. Right now, the organization says facilities have been contracting out to fill in vacancies, but that is costing a […]
Bismarck Public Schools looking for bus drivers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year is right around the corner for bus drivers. After adding two new schools to the Bismarck school district, BPS is looking to hire two more bus drivers for their two new routes. This is just one of the buses getting...
Mandan High School construction making progress
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on Lakewood Elementary and the new Mandan High School is well underway. The big scoop over in Mandan is the new high school being built. This week, the perimeter of the new high school was poured. “I think the community is ready for it. We’re...
Bismarck Public Schools holds new teacher orientation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools’ largest group of new teachers and staff are busy prepping for the first day of class. BPS held its annual new teacher orientation for 140 plus new staff members Monday. These are some of the new incoming teachers and staff who will...
KNOX News Radio
Limited new info in Isaak death
Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information regarding circumstances surrounding the recent death by suicide of 48-year-old Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company...
Construction causing low water pressure in NE Bismarck, crews working to resolve issue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck wants residents of the northeast part of the city to know they may be experiencing low water volume and pressure. The issue is due to the construction project on 43rd Avenue, with the area around Legacy High School and Sunrise Elementary most impacted.
Judge sentences Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison in child death case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison for child neglect after a baby died in her care. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk was the sole adult at the scene where a three-week-old died in February. They say she had been intoxicated and in an altercation with the baby’s father who left the home a few hours before police arrived. She told police she swaddled the baby and went to sleep, but when she woke the baby was dead.
