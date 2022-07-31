Dylan Cease is Best Cy Young to Bet Ahead of August

fansided.com
Related
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Chicago to Face Texas Pitcher Making MLB Debut)
White Sox -1.5 (+130) 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Not many people are talking about how good of a season Johnny Cueto is having. The White Sox arm missed the first chunk of the season, but since entering the rotation he's earned a 2.86 ERA and a 1.170 WHIP. Those are...
Cubs: A Willson Contreras extension is more likely than you think
A Willson Contreras contract extension might be closer for the Chicago Cubs than many people realize. Chicago Cubs fans were left scratching their heads when they went to bed on the last day of the MLB trade deadline and Willson Contreras was still on the roster. Viewed as one of the most desirable trade candidates this year, if not the best, the issue with dealing him was pretty clear.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Guardians stand out minor leaguers heading into August
The Cleveland Guardians are being carried by their minor leaguers in 2022 but who’s next up?. The Cleveland Guardians have called up a whopping 12 rookies from the minor leagues this year. To say this team is being led by youth is an understatement, as we’re not even looking at second or third-year players right now either. The Guardians are in the midst of maybe their best crop of rookies ever, and they’re the stars of the season.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0