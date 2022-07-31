Dylan Cease is Best Cy Young to Bet Ahead of August

The Cleveland Guardians are being carried by their minor leaguers in 2022 but who’s next up?. The Cleveland Guardians have called up a whopping 12 rookies from the minor leagues this year. To say this team is being led by youth is an understatement, as we’re not even looking at second or third-year players right now either. The Guardians are in the midst of maybe their best crop of rookies ever, and they’re the stars of the season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO