Dorchester football teams open practice

www.postandcourier.com
Related
The Post and Courier
Inaugural CCSD Football Jamboree set for August
5:30 p.m. – Burke Bulldogs vs. Lucy Beckham Bengals. 6:10 p.m. - Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars. 6:50 p.m. – West Ashley Wildcats vs. St. John’s Islanders. 7:30 p.m. – Military Magnet Academy Eagles vs. R.B. Stall Warriors. 8:10 p.m. – Bishop England Battling...
Timothy Eatman to lead SC State women’s hoops
Long-time assistant with ties to legendary Rutgers coach Vivian C. Stringer to take over women's basketball at SC State. The post Timothy Eatman to lead SC State women’s hoops appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
FRAZIER, Robert Lee Jr., 55, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GREEN, Joseph, 86, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. GRIFFIN, George E., 78, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HILL, James Thomas, 47, of...
The Post and Courier
Kingstree High girls basketball coach James Price recognized for 25 years of coaching
Kingstree High’s James Price was recognized by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association for 25 years of being a coach July 26. Price is the head girls’ basketball coach for the Blazers and an assistant football coach. Price saw the recognition as more of a longevity award than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of August 5-11
Join the editor of Lowcountry Parent for an informal Coffee Talk at 9:30 a.m. at Sena Cafe in Mount Pleasant. Stop by for a cup of coffee and chat about kids, back to school, and the realities of parenthood today. Kids will channel their inner explorers while enjoying nature through...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Team Rhapsody headed for the Crossfit Games
There are some 15,000 Crossfit gyms around the world, with about 4 million people participating in the popular fitness sport. From all those gyms and all those athletes, the top 40 teams qualify for the Crossfit Games, set for Aug. 3-7 in Madison, Wisconsin. And one of those top 40...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based ‘fast casual’ restaurants eyeing expansion
Charleston is not as fast-paced as some of the country’s larger cities, where fast casual brands, many of which are chains, serve as go-to lunch and dinner options for those in a hurry. But Charleston’s appetite for quick meals that aren’t lacking in quality is growing, just like the...
The Post and Courier
The Origin of Moncks Corner, aka Mitton
On 15 November 1680, 1,500 acres was granted to Landgrave Joseph West. This tract lay adjoining and just to the north of Sir Peter Colleton’s Fairlawn Barony. Landgrave West, on 7 December 1686, conveyed the entire 1,500 acres to James Le Bas, a French immigrant. On his death, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
live5news.com
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Dorchester, Colleton Counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Dorchester and Colleton Counties expired Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued after severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Saint George to near Givhans Ferry State Park at 4:08 p.m. The storm was capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
The Post and Courier
Wando principal selected as associate superintendent of high schools for CCSD
Wando High School will have a new, but familiar, face leading the high school in the upcoming school year as the current principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, takes on a bigger role in the Charleston County School District. She’ll leave behind her role as principal for one of the largest schools...
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
THE LIST: Lowcountry law enforcement taking part in National Night Out Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry and around the nation are celebrating National Night Out this Tuesday. The annual event is designed as a community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and the people they serve. It also gives the public the chance to meet and interact with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
crbjbizwire.com
The Cassina Group Closes First Half of 2022 as No. 1 Boutique Real Estate Firm In Charleston
Charleston’s innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, closes the first half of 2022 as the No. 1 boutique firm in all of Charleston. Through the end of June, the firm recorded more than $373.3 million in closed and pending sales, helping with 237.5 transactions for their clients. The second half of the year looks equally promising for the company.
The Post and Courier
New restaurant on way to upper King Street in Charleston; SC tax-free weekend is Aug. 5-7
A small restaurant and bar by the owners of D'Allesandro's Pizza is under construction on the Charleston peninsula near the Crosstown overpasses. Novavon is being built at 638 King St., just north of Barsa, with 328 square feet of inside patron space. A representative of D'Allesandro's did not immediately respond...
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
abcnews4.com
Trident Technical College offering programs tuition-free to eligible SC residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is offering its programs of study to eligible South Carolina residents for free. The free tuition applies to the 2022-2023 academic year thanks to additional funding from the state. The college had previously offered a select number of career training programs without...
charlestondaily.net
Some Can’t-Miss Daily Burger, Pizza, and Sushi Deals Charleston, SC
Who doesn’t love a great burger, pizza, or sushi?. More importantly, who doesn’t love a deal? Here are some amazing daily deals you cannot miss. Rutledge Cab Company – 1300 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. $8.95 Flat-Top Burger and Fries. Locals – Mount Pleasant – 1150 Queensborough Blvd...
Comments / 0