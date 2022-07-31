BLACKPINK Teases New Music in ‘Born Pink’ Announcement Trailer: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Blinks, rejoice! BLACKPINK is teasing even more new music.

The K-pop superstars took to social media on Sunday (July 31) to share a brief announcement trailer featuring a snippet from what appears to be a new song, along with a general timeframe of when to expect their next single, album and world tour.

In the 30-second teaser, titled “Born Pink,” fans are treated to a surreal visual of dark pink smoke as a swelling instrumental dance beat plays in the background. The trailer ends with a list of important upcoming dates: a pre-release single scheduled for August, followed by the album drop in September, and a world tour set for October.

The “Born Pink” teaser arrives on the heels of BLACKPINK’s music video for their newly released track “Ready For Love.” The quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — first unveiled the song in their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile, titled “THE VIRTUAL,” which featured the members performing a medley of their hits through virtual versions of their human forms.

BLACKPINK announced on July 5 that they’ll return with new music in August. A press release from YG Entertainment noted that were in the “final stages of recording a new album” and that their new music in August will launch “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” The release also promised an international tour by the end of the year that would be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

BLACKPINK released their first full-length album — titled THE ALBUM — through Interscope in October 2020. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. The act has landed seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 20 hit “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez and a pair of top 40s: “Sour Candy” with Lady Gaga and “How You Like That.”

Back in 2019, before THE ALBUM was released, BLACKPINK were featured on the cover of Billboard magazine , where they laid out their plans for a U.S. takeover. “You don’t have to understand Korean to understand the music, the visuals, the vibe,” Jisoo told Billboard at the time.

Check out BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” announcement trailer below.