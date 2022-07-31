ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation

By Daniel Uria
 3 days ago
July 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Sunday following a "rebound" test result experienced in some cases of patients treated with the antiviral Paxlovid.

Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said that Biden "continues to feel well" despite his antigen test "unsurprisingly" remaining positive, in a statement shared Sunday.

He added that Biden would continue to isolate in light of the positive tests.

"He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence. As I have stated previously, the president continues to b every specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him," he said.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and suffered mild symptoms including a fever that improved after two full days on antiviral treatment.

He then tested negative on Wednesday, less than a week after the initial positive test and delivered a speech from the White House Rose Garden detailing his recovery and declaring he was no longer in isolation.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" in which a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid can test positive for the virus after having tested negative.

O'Connor noted, however, that Biden was not experiencing any new symptoms and would not need to resume treatment.

Tara Smits-Sonne
3d ago

Obviously it was the right decision for many of the American People to not get the shot as it's obviously not working the way they intended it to work, I do pray that Biden is completely healed soon!

NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Biden set a bad example with his Covid case

On Wednesday, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had twice tested negative for Covid-19. The news was welcome but expected. When Biden first tested positive a few days ago, his having been vaccinated and boosted, combined with his access to the nation’s best doctors and latest treatments, nearly guaranteed him an uneventful acute illness course.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Think you have Omicron but keep testing negative? An expert says to trust your gut: ‘If you feel confident you have COVID, you probably have COVID’

The at-home test says you’re COVID negative, but your body says you’re positive—so very positive. No, your body isn’t gaslighting you. If you’re certain you’re COVID positive, you probably are—regardless of what the test says, Dr. Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins’ Department of Medicine, told Fortune on Tuesday.
SCIENCE
