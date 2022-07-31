ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics Legend, Civil Rights Activist Bill Russell Dies At 88

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxqia_0gzfAjnk00

NBA legend and and former center for the Boston Celtics William "Bill" Russell has died at the age of 88, according to a statement on his Twitter .

Russell won 11 NBA titles with the Celtics, the most by any player, over his 13 seasons with the team, ESPN reports .

Russell was also a five-time NBA Most Valuable Player and a 12-time NBA All-Star. He later became the first Black coach of a North American professional sports team.

Aside from his decorated career in the NBA, Russell was heavily involved in the Civil Rights Movement. He was awarded the the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 for his work.

"Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo," the statement on Russell's Twitter read. "We hope each one of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principal."

Several current Celtics players took to Twitter to honor the late legend including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

According to the statement, Russell died peacefully in his sleep with his wife Jeannine by his side. Information about his memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bowie's Jami Bennett Dies Suddenly, 20

A studious and enthusiastic Bowie athlete's life was cut short late last spring unexpectedly passing away at only 20 years old, according to posts by her family. Jami Marie Bennett "found her peace" when she died on May 31. Originally from Nebraska, Jami grew up in Bowie and made the area her home, participating in several sports excelling in academics at Bowie High School, according to an obituary.
BOWIE, MD
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Russell, MA
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Boston Celtics Legend#The Boston Celtics#Espn#North American#The Civil Rights Movement
Daily Voice

Toddler Drowned In North Jersey Pool Was Brother's Fearless Bestie

Support is surging for the brother and parents of a North Jersey boy who drowned in a backyard pool over the weekend. Christian Carter Ruiz was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 31, after his lifeless body was pulled from a pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden, according to police and those who know the family.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Baltimore 14-Year-Old Shot In Back Of Head: DEVELOPING

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the back of the head in Baltimore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. On July 31, sometime before 5:15 p.m., there were reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Lake Avenue, initial reports said. A medic was requested and no further...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Tickets Good For $1M, $2M Sold In PA

While the Mega Millions ticket winning the $1.28 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, two Pennsylvania players got lucky as well. The tickets from the Friday, July 28 drawing are good for $1 million and $2 million. Six tickets worth $2 million were sold in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Arkansas and three...
Daily Voice

Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say. Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police. Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long black hair...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
329K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy