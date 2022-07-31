Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Henry, Madison, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Henry; Madison; Randolph The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Madison County in central Indiana Southern Delaware County in east central Indiana Southwestern Randolph County in east central Indiana Northern Henry County in east central Indiana * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 925 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Anderson, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Daleville around 930 AM EDT. Yorktown around 935 AM EDT. Springport around 940 AM EDT. Summit Lake State Park and Prairie Creek Reservoir around 945 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mooreland and Blountsville. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 226 and 243. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND UNION COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and are exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
Red Flag Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Highlands Thunderstorms will be on the increase through the evening. The higher amounts of monsoonal moisture isn`t expected to move north of the Nevada border until late this evening, therefore limited wetting rains are expected with any thunderstorm through sunset RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR OWYHEE MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423 AND 426 * THUNDERSTORMS...Becoming scattered by late afternoon. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected in the vicinity of any thunderstorms.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 07:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Clay, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Clay; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, northeastern Alachua, southwestern Baker, northwestern Putnam, Union, southern Clay and southern Columbia Counties through 830 PM EDT At 800 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Bardin. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Middleburg, Columbia and Fort White. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Clay, Hendricks, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Hendricks; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Indiana Western Morgan County in central Indiana Western Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Clay County in west central Indiana Northern Owen County in west central Indiana Southwestern Boone County in central Indiana Southeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 812 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Brazil, or 22 miles northeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Reelsville around 815 AM EDT. Greencastle around 820 AM EDT. Cloverdale and Cagles Mill Lake around 825 AM EDT. Belle Union and Devore around 830 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eminence, Quincy, Little Point and Paragon. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19, and between mile markers 29 and 56. Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Brewster County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Lower Brewster County. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Windham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s expected. * WHERE...The Mohawk and Hudson River Valleys and central Taconics in eastern New York and the Connecticut River Valley in southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected. * WHERE...Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the District of Columbia and Baltimore, portions of northeast, central, and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Rosebud; Treasure HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illness.
Heat Advisory issued for Dewey, Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Stanley, Sully by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dewey; Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Stanley; Sully HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Dewey, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Middlesex, Southern Fairfield, Southern New London and Southern New Haven Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau and Northwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 03:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Hot and Humid Today Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with increasing humidity will result in heat indices in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon into early this evening. If outside today, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. The elderly, those with existing health conditions, and the very young are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles, remember, look before you lock!
Red Flag Warning issued for Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness; Kootenai National Forest, Talley Lake District, fnf; Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation; Western Lolo National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. * Winds: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 18 percent
Heat Advisory issued for East Platte County, Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Daytime highs will climb to near 100 degrees with overnight lows only falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. * WHERE...Much of east central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Noon MDT today until 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 01:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM MST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
