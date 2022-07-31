Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Election skeptics rise in GOP races to run state elections
PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump-endorsed state lawmaker who won the GOP nomination for Arizona secretary of state is the latest candidate to advance to the November ballot for a post overseeing state elections while denying the results of the last one. The early success of such candidates is raising...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More heat for Thursday and then scattered rain on Friday
The combination of dry weather, breezy winds and ongoing drought will lead to a high fire danger today across parts of South Texas. Please avoid outdoor activities that could cause a flame or spark! Fires that start could grow and spread quickly. Thursday will be mainly dry across the region,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Conversations with the Candidates: Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried
They share a common mission — removing Ron DeSantis from the Florida Governor's Mansion — but don't agree on who's best to take on the task in November. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's only statewide elected Democrat, has repeatedly gone after the governor over his policies and personality.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards
An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hawaii reports 3,689 new COVID-19 cases statewide
Hawaii has reported 3,689 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 329,633, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Twenty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,592. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,503. Hawaii Island...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Loophole allows voters to change NY political affiliation for primary — for now
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A loophole caused by redistricting litigation currently allows for already registered voters in New York to change their political affiliation up to and the day of the August 23 primary. However, sources told Spectrum News 1 there is the possibility that loophole may still be closed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Market on the mind: How a Triangle realtor is keeping up with the hot housing market
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is no doubt that the housing market in North Carolina is hot. More than 17,000 homes sold in the Tar Heel State during June, spending an average of 22 days on the market, according to Redfin. That's down from 14 days in the previous year.
Comments / 0