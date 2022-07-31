Charges filed against Middle River drive-by double shooting victims

www.nottinghammd.com
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
Nottingham MD
Armed robbery reported in Rosedale, shed burglarized in Fullerton
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an armed robbery and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, an individual entered an unlocked shed in the unit block of Glade Avenue in Overlea/Fullerton (21236). The suspect stole multiple items before fleeing...
Baltimore Man Indicted On Firearm And Drug Distribution Charges: AG
A Baltimore man has been indicted on firearm and drug-related charges in connection to drug trafficking, authorities say. An investigation into the activities of James Markel Jones, 29, began on Wednesday, July 6 after officers observed Jones "displaying characteristics of an armed man" in security footage from the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to the office of the Maryland Attorney General.
Boyfriend Indicted For Tracking Down, Murdering Ex-GF In Baltimore: State AG
A homicide suspect who allegedly tracked his ex-girlfriend for several blocks before fatally stabbing her in Baltimore has been indicted on murder charges, the Maryland Attorney General announced. Forell Dwayne Isaac, 38, of Baltimore, has been indicted for the murder of 29-year-old Linique Green on Sept. 12, 2021, after allegedly...
"No Shoot Zone" activist shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...
Murder trial set to begin for Baltimore woman accused of killing mother in 2019
BALTIMORE - Eshyna Young waived her right to a jury trial Wednesday ahead of her murder trial set to begin Thursday. She's accused of killing her mother, Tinestta Young, on March 6, 2019. Eshyna Young is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection to the fire at her home on S. Morley Street. Eight weeks after the fire, investigators charged Eshyna Young once the medical examiner determined Tinestta died from asphyxiation.Neighbors told WJZ at the time they couldn't think of a motive. "That was her only daughter," said one neighbor. "She didn't have any other children, and I never...
Wbaltv.com
Grand jury indicts 15-year-old squeegee worker in shooting death of man
Teen's lawyer working to get case sent back to juvenile court. A grand jury indicted the teen squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds in downtown Baltimore. WBAL-TV 11 News is not naming the teen charged because the case could be sent back to juvenile court. The...
foxbaltimore.com
"I just want to know why," mother of Baltimore man killed in quadruple shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The violence that has long plagued Baltimore knocked on Tanya Morris's front door this past week. On her dinning room table now sits a memorial for her son Bartimaeus Morris, 34, of Baltimore. "This was not for him and I just want to know why," said...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
CBS News
Woman, 19, killed in Reisterstown crash
BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton Avenue for a reported crash. There, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an area hospital, police said.
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police
A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
Police Seek To ID Body Found On Side Of Baltimore County Road
An investigation has begun after a decomposing man's body was found on the side of a Baltimore County road, authorities say. The body was found around 11 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on the side of the 1400 block of Diffendall Road, according to Baltimore County police. The body was taken...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Nottingham MD
Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
Nottingham MD
Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion
ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Baltimore Police Searching for Hit and Run Suspect in Fatal Crash
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for a male suspect wanted for a...
