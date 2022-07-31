ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Radiant Rays see bright future in renewable energy

By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
 3 days ago
rrspin.com

rrspin.com

William Bruce Martin

William Bruce Martin, 97, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Northampton County in 1925 to the late Bealie J. Martin Sr. and Madie Allen Martin and was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Barnes Holloman and first wife, Helen Marie Martin; his daughter, Rebecca Martin Campbell, Daughter-in-law, Cathy S. Holloman; his brother, Bealie J. Martin, Jr., his sister, Janet Martin Hill and his brother, Stanley Martin.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Buffaloe named REC's VP of innovation and technology

Roanoke Electric Cooperative announced that Derrick Buffaloe has joined its team as its vice president of innovation and technology. In this role, Buffaloe will be responsible for identifying areas of improvement and value while also evaluating disruptive industry trends and identifying ways to revolutionize product offerings, technology capabilities, and customer center service models.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations

ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Sealed bid process will be used to sell theater

The city council Tuesday passed a resolution declaring the Roanoke Rapids Theatre as surplus property and will sell the property at 500 Carolina Crossroads Parkway using the sealed bid process. The action comes as G&T Holdings, which is made up of Thomas and Evon McLean,was declared to be in default...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Halifax County job postings: August 1, 2022

More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: This position performs skilled work in the preparation, installation, repair and maintenance of water and sewer lines. Additional responsibilities include performing other utility and general services work as assigned, possibly operating mechanical equipment and performing related tasks as required.
rrspin.com

Charles Emmett Rose

Charles Emmett Rose, 84 of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Northampton County, North Carolina on February 3, 1938 to the late Charles Vernon Rose and Josie May Whitehead Rose and was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Rose; his sisters, Annie Rose Newsome and Lucy Rose Pate.
EMPORIA, VA
rrspin.com

City begins leasing vehicles

The city will begin leasing its vehicles after the council Tuesday approved an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management. “I feel confident that this will be a great program that will meet the needs of the city and provide staff with reliable, safe and newer vehicles that they utilize in their daily work,” City Manager Kelly Traynham said in her presentation to the panel.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Business Spotlight: Down to Earth Boutique

It was out with the old, in with the new for Down to Earth Boutique. The plus-sized clothing shop, owned and operated by Evette Wyche-Bailey, officially re-opened on Friday afternoon at its new location at 508 Main Street — right next to Roses Express in the Emporia Shopping Center.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville

It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
JARRATT, VA
rrspin.com

Gladys B. Podruchny

Gladys B. Podruchny, RN, died on July 27, 2022, surrounded by her family at home in a suburb of Washington, D.C., from dementia. She was born in Halifax County in December, 1932 to Blanche and Leon Boseman, and lived most of her life in the Roanoke Rapids area. She was...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Loretta Rose Jean

Loretta Rose Jean, 73, of Roanoke Rapids, died August 1, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Loretta was born in Halifax County on October 3, 1948, the daughter of Robert Raymond Rose and Pauline Waters Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Angela...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday

On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

Dulce 'Sweet Star' Estrella Pineda Matias

On July 29, 2022 God answered our prayers. He completely healed Our Sweet Star. She is now at complete peace! Even-though our hearts are mourning; you are in His glorious Presence. Heaven and Earth May separate us today but know my sweet girl that Your life was a blessing and...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Weldon PD roundup: Stops yield DWI, concealed gun counts

The Weldon Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Christopher Davis:. On Sunday around midnight Corporal S. McKimmey stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of West Third and Sycamore streets in a 25 zone. He noticed a strong odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. During the...
SOUTH WELDON, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Jackson St. shooting; Subway heist

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On Sunday shortly after 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street after a call that shots were fired and a person was injured. The victim was enroute to the hospital when officers arrived....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

