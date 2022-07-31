59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show

www.tehachapinews.com
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Responsibly Sourced
(KERN LIVING) — California Fish Grill only serves seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. 5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield. (661) 498-7723.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions
The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is looking to remind residents about its annual Clear the Shelters Drive, which is offering free pet adoptions for the month of August. “We are so overcrowded and need these pets to get into their forever loving homes,” wrote BACC Director Julie Johnson....
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Pawn Shop opens its doors Friday
Taft's newest business is opening its doors this week and celebrating with a grand opening and a barbecue on Friday. Taft Pawn Shop is opening at 315B Center Street, and owner Ron Throckmorton said business is booming for pawnshops in a tough economy with inflation making life more expensive. "All...
KMPH.com
Evacuation orders from brush fire canceled for Lebec residents
Update - Aug. 3, 3 p.m.: KCFD tweeted out that the evacuation warning has been lifted for residents living off North Drive and Haberkern Drive. Update - Aug. 3, 2:20 p.m.: Kern County Fire Department tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon saying the forward progress has been stopped in the Curve Fire burning near North Drive and Lebec Road in Lebec.
kernvalleysun.com
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
Canyon News
Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In
UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive in Kern River Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a Lamont man that was found unresponsive from the Kern River over the weekend. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31 was seen by a witness jumping into the water at the Kern River west at Kern River Beach, near Round Mountain Road, according to the coroner's office.
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast
Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home
McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
Tehechapi News
Robert Allan Small, Sept. 10, 1942 – May 20, 2022
Robert "Bob" Allan Small passed away at age 79 in Tehachapi, Calif., on May 20, 2022. He passed away in his home quietly after suffering several strokes over many decades. Bob was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Compton, Calif., to Allan Ward Small (father) and Winifred Lynette Hartley (mother). He grew up with his older brother, Gary Ward Small. The family moved to Tehachapi when Bob was 8 years old. Bob had many fond memories of growing up in Tehachapi and working at his father's store, Tehachapi Lumber Company. He graduated in 1960 from Tehachapi High School. He went to college at San Jose State University, studying the tool and die trade. He was then drafted to serve in the United States Army, 1966-1968, and was deployed to Vietnam.
