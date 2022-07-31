ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death

By WSYX Staff
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 1

Related
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Union County

An Illinois man was arrested after a stabbing incident in Union County this past Sunday. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 34,000 block of Shertzer Road to investigate. The Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS...
UNION COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, OH
Crime & Safety
Grove City, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Grove City, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Infant girl hit in drive-by shooting, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday evening after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home. Columbus police said they first received a 911 call of multiple people shot at 7:17 p.m., in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way. When officers got there, the woman who called […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead

The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Cause Of Death#Grady Memorial Hospital#Ovi#Coroner
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man found guilty in 2 murders sentenced to 86 years to life in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man who was found guilty in two separate murders that took place in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday. Rashad Short was sentenced to 86 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the 2020 shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Head-on crash claims life of Albany man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Tayler Harrison was reported missing by her family just after midnight on Tuesday. Her family told police they observed Harrison leaving the home on a surveillance camera. Harrison is described as being...
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was seriously injured following a south Columbus shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened along South High Street at 12:17 a.m., according to Columbus police. Officers arrived on scene and found a 33-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
GAHANNA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy