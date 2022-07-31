Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death

abc6onyourside.com
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in deadly northeast Columbus robbery arrested, 2 teen suspects sought
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said one of three suspects in a deadly robbery and shooting on the northeast side has been taken into custody. Ke'anu Anthony Logan, 21, was arrested Wednesday according to police. Logan, Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, were wanted for aggravated murder...
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the trail of the group they believe to be responsible for a deadly bar shooting Monday night. In the 911 calls made to Columbus police, witnesses name a motorcycle group they claim to be responsible for this shooting. One caller appears to be a worker at the […]
wktn.com
Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Union County
An Illinois man was arrested after a stabbing incident in Union County this past Sunday. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 34,000 block of Shertzer Road to investigate. The Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS...
Infant girl hit in drive-by shooting, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday evening after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home. Columbus police said they first received a 911 call of multiple people shot at 7:17 p.m., in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way. When officers got there, the woman who called […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
buckeyefirearms.org
Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead
The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police searching for suspects accused of stealing 69-year-old's car on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a 69-year-old man's vehicle. Police said on July 10, the suspect found his vehicle parked at 55 Lazelle Road at the Willow Brook Chrisitan Homes with two males inside. The 69-year-old victim fought...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man found guilty in 2 murders sentenced to 86 years to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man who was found guilty in two separate murders that took place in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday. Rashad Short was sentenced to 86 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the 2020 shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash claims life of Albany man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
myfox28columbus.com
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Tayler Harrison was reported missing by her family just after midnight on Tuesday. Her family told police they observed Harrison leaving the home on a surveillance camera. Harrison is described as being...
WSYX ABC6
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
‘Be aware:’ Woman remembers Columbus cousin killed in alleged domestic violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Mabra drove Downtown on Monday to sit in court in support of her cousin who was killed on April 16. Mabra wanted to look Douglas Revels in the eye. He’s on trial after being accused of the murder of her cousin, Traci Mabra-Dalton. “I have to be here to support […]
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was seriously injured following a south Columbus shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened along South High Street at 12:17 a.m., according to Columbus police. Officers arrived on scene and found a 33-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso.
WSYX ABC6
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
