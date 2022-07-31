ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Braylen Russell Still Solid to Hogs, Helping Recruit

hogville.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hogville.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ten single-game feats for Arkansas football in 2022

Arkansas has a chance to have a big season in 2022, and ultimately the only thing that matters is wins and losses and the final record. However, along the way, it would certainly be entertaining to see a few milestones broken. This isn't a list for cumulative accomplishments throughout the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas soccer earns No. 8 Ranking USC Preseason Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer earned a No. 8 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll that was released Tuesday afternoon. The Hogs are ranked the highest among the four SEC teams featured in the poll, and all four fall within the top 20. Arkansas is set for a top 10 matchup when it faces No. 3 BYU on Sept. 8.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dax Courtney Medically Retires Due to Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Texas State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Benton, AR
State
Arkansas State
hogville.net

WATCH: Eric Musselman, players preview European Tour

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – On Wednesday, media members got a chance to see the Arkansas basketball team in action one last time before they head overseas for games in Spain and Italy. Eric Musselman and players Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning Jr., and Jalen Graham spoke to the media after...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
5NEWS

Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
talkbusiness.net

More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Rams#Hog#American Football#College Football#Connally#Razor
5newsonline.com

The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
FORT SMITH, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police respond to double vehicle accidents

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Fort Smith police have responded to two accidents with minor injuries. One is at North Greenwood and Rogers avenues The other accident is located at North 23rd and North 6th streets. As crews work to clear the areas, FPD asks...
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy