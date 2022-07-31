panhandlepost.com
kfornow.com
Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire
Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire
GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
KSNB Local4
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
York News-Times
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.
Crews battling Panhandle fire hope for rain, fear lightning
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday night to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
KETV.com
Multiple agencies battle wildfire near Gering, Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Firefighters from as far away as Wyoming come to help battle a wildfire in Gering, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol is also on scene there, providing traffic control to keep people away from the flames. Air support is helping ground crews reach areas with rough terrain.
klkntv.com
Public areas closed due to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle
GERING, Neb. (KLKN)- Several public areas and roads are closed in the Panhandle, southwest of Gering, to allow firefighters to work without worrying about people or traffic. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission closed: Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, Carter Canyon, Montz Point, and both parts of Platte River Basin Environments. These areas are currently closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
KSNB Local4
Homes destroyed, fire continues in Scotts Bluff County’s Carter Canyon Fire
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - Three homes are destroyed after flames ripped through drought-stricken areas in Scotts Bluff County over the weekend. The battle to fight the fire continues with 30 percent containment just 24-hours after the fires started. Lightning ignited flames were first reported at 6:30 pm Mountain...
Alliance Police Department receives accreditation status
Alliance – It is with great pride and pleasure we announce that as of July 26, the City of Alliance Police Department has received accredited status from the State of Nebraska!. Accreditation is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of our police force in order to excel in...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
News Channel Nebraska
Long-time Leyton School teacher dies
DALTON, Neb. — Leyton Public Schools announced on Facebook that a Leyton teacher passed away. Christy Schumacher was a teacher at Leyton for 25 years. “She served our school and community with her full heart and will be deeply missed by all,” Leyton Public Schools said. The school...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
Scotts Bluff Natl. Mon. to present "From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story"
Gering, NE – Did you know that before the Studebaker company began building automobiles, they built wagons?. Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, NE.
Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
Box Butte Co. Fair Shooting Sports Results
Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing. Braden Myers Shooting Sports BB Gun - Junior Blue Champion Junior BB Gun. Keith Buskirk Shooting Sports BB Gun - Intermediate Purple. Katrina Karell Shooting Sports BB Gun - Intermediate Purple Res Intermediate BB Gun. Makenna Quick Shooting Sports BB Gun -...
Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance
At its July 19 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved an amendment of a fireworks ordinance on first reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. "I'm the one that asked to have this put on the agenda," Councilwoman Annora Bentley...
Harrison school bid awarded, value engineering underway
The Sioux County school board selected its winning bidder in the construction of a new elementary school Tuesday but will engage in value engineering with the contractor to eliminate an estimated $1 million in costs to bring it within budget. Three bidders competed for the contract, with Eric Reichert Insulation...
